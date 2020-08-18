Former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio became a master of the self-own on Twitter following his return to senatorland. Some of his recent hits have included calling gun control an “infection,” paying tribute to late civil rights icon John Lewis by posting a photo of Elijah Cummings, and cracking an Antifa joke while mulling over how to have football this year. He kept his streak going on Monday night with a sarcastic tweet in response to actress Eva Longoria speaking at the Democratic convention.

“Brilliant move!” Rubio wrote about Longoria (who holds a masters degree in Chicano studies and advocates for representation in STEM fields). “No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities.”

Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities. https://t.co/nzHOniMHPN — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 18, 2020

How soon they forget… Rubio appears to have overlooked the fact that the GOP often brings its own arsenal of celebrities who speak at conventions. Although the list for this year’s event hasn’t been confirmed, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to expect Scott Baio and Antonio Sabato Jr. to step up to the (virtual) podium again as they did in 2016, which is the reason why a false tweet about those two, along with Ted Nugent, being confirmed for 2020 feels so believable. And let’s not forget about this moment in 2012, where Clint Eastwood used his RNC stage time to shout at an empty chair, immediately prior to Rubio’s appointed time onstage.

As one might expect, Roasted Rubio is on the menu again with lots of tweets about Eastwood, along with mentions of Baio and a certain reality-star-turned-president.

you literally spoke directly after Clint Eastwood at the 2012 RNC. https://t.co/zugkqkBhV3 — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) August 18, 2020

Clint Eastwood spent many minutes yelling at a chair on an RNC stage in 2012. You literally spoke right after him. Sit down and shut up cowardly hypocritical fraud. https://t.co/Jq0vswACVw — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 18, 2020

Dude, you literally spoke right after Clint Eastwood at the 2012 Republican convention. How could you forget that? He spoke to a fucking empty chair. Nobody remembers what you said, though. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 18, 2020

Real heads remember that Rubio's first big national speech, right before Romney at the 2012 convention, was delayed by Clint Eastwood talking to the chair. https://t.co/Wzo7WmhDJo — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 18, 2020

You're a sycophant for a guy who was quite literally hawking his own brand of ties while being a reality television star a few years ago and you spoke right after Clint Eastwood at the RNC convention in 2012 but otherwise, sick burn. https://t.co/2xihwNB4ej — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 18, 2020

Isn't Scott Baio speaking at the RNC? Or are you only talking about employed actors? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 18, 2020

Wait till you find out who’s president. You’re gonna be shocked. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 18, 2020

The president was a reality TV host? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2020

The RNC Lineup! -Scott Baio

-The My Pillow Guy

-Boris & Natasha

-Hologram Nixon

-Clint Eastwood’s yellin’ chair

-A bucket of swastikas — BLM | andrew kimler (@AndyKimy) August 18, 2020

The DNC continues tonight with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the agenda. Rubio should, uh, enjoy the proceedings once again.