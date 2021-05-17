Republican Senator Marco Rubio is getting dragged on social media after he made a surprise appearance on Sunday night’s 60 Minutes segment on UFOs. While Rubio has been reluctant to criticize his own party for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building and the continuing promotion of Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” which led to that attack, he is very concerned about little green men. During the 60 Minutes segment, Rubio warned, “anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” before launching into a call for the United States to take UFOs seriously. Via the New York Post:

“I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously,” Rubio said. “I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in. That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed, until we get some answers.” “Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn’t.”

Rubio’s pearl-clutching over the imminent threat of flying saucers earned him a healthy barrage of dunks on Twitter, where he was raked over the coals for not being concerned with his fellow Republicans.

Someone needs to tell Marco Rubio that the Republican Party is a more imminent threat to the United States than UFOs — Retire Rubio (@RetireMarco) May 17, 2021

Says a lot about Marco Rubio that he takes UFO sightings more seriously than a wannabe Dictator who tried to destroy our democracy by inciting a deadly insurrection. What a corrupt traitorous weak pinche pendejo he is. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 17, 2021

Marco Rubio, please take UFO’s seriously and get off our planet. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) May 17, 2021

Marco Rubio is concerned and scared of UFOs and aliens. Don't worry Marco, they won't bother you, they typically look for intelligent life form. I think your ass is safe👍🏽. — Amy Lynn ✡️🐝 (@AmyAThatcher) May 17, 2021

I don’t disagree with outer space expert Marco Rubio when he says we should be worried about UFO’s, I just think maybe he should focus on the threat of his fellow Republicans who are very much already on earth. — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) May 17, 2021

I wish a UFO would take Marco Rubio off of our hands. #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/WZ1Ps1sXd8 — libbynyc (@libbynyc) May 17, 2021

In Rubio’s quasi-defense, the Pentagon has publicly acknowledged that are indeed aircrafts that are violating restricted airspace. During the 60 Minutes segment, former defense officials revealed that “we don’t know where they’re from, and we don’t understand the technology.” That sounds pretty ominous. Next month, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force will present a report to Congress, which should prove interesting to more people than just Marco Rubio.

