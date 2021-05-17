Getty Image
Marco Rubio Got Ruthlessly Dunked On For Demanding That The U.S. Take UFOs ‘Seriously’

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is getting dragged on social media after he made a surprise appearance on Sunday night’s 60 Minutes segment on UFOs. While Rubio has been reluctant to criticize his own party for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building and the continuing promotion of Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” which led to that attack, he is very concerned about little green men. During the 60 Minutes segment, Rubio warned, “anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” before launching into a call for the United States to take UFOs seriously. Via the New York Post:

“I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously,” Rubio said. “I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in. That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed, until we get some answers.”

“Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn’t.”

Rubio’s pearl-clutching over the imminent threat of flying saucers earned him a healthy barrage of dunks on Twitter, where he was raked over the coals for not being concerned with his fellow Republicans.

In Rubio’s quasi-defense, the Pentagon has publicly acknowledged that are indeed aircrafts that are violating restricted airspace. During the 60 Minutes segment, former defense officials revealed that “we don’t know where they’re from, and we don’t understand the technology.” That sounds pretty ominous. Next month, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force will present a report to Congress, which should prove interesting to more people than just Marco Rubio.

