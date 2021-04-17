Getty Image
Marjorie Taylor Greene is Being Dragged For Starting A Clearly Nativist ‘America First Caucus’ To Promote ‘Anglo-Saxon’ Traditions

by: Twitter

Since Donald Trump left office in January, Republicans have been moving ever more right-ward. Tucker Carlson has even openly discussed the racist “white replacement” theory on his much-watched nightly Fox News show. Now there’s this: Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump loyalists in Congress have started an “America First Caucus,” intended to promote “Anglo-Saxon” traditions. And, well, lots of people just think they’re no longer hiding their white supremacist views.

According to The Washington Post, the group was formed by Greene and Arizona representative Paul A. Gosar, and they’re seeking to keep Trump’s legacy alive. As per a seven-page document/manifesto, they see the United States as a land with “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” They’re also very much against immigrants, claiming that “societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country.”

Some far-right lawmakers have already joined the group, including tooth-loser Louie Gohmert and Matt Gaetz, who’s under federal investigation for his connections to an alleged sex trafficking ring.

It didn’t take long for people to see this “America First” group for what it really is.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared to condemn the group, albeit in a vague way that didn’t involve actually naming names or doing anything about it.

Others trolled them.

Or mocked them.

Anyway, now that Republicans are comfortable floating white supremacist theories and openly nativist groups, who knows what the party will say next.

(Via WaPo)

