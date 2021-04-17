Since Donald Trump left office in January, Republicans have been moving ever more right-ward. Tucker Carlson has even openly discussed the racist “white replacement” theory on his much-watched nightly Fox News show. Now there’s this: Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump loyalists in Congress have started an “America First Caucus,” intended to promote “Anglo-Saxon” traditions. And, well, lots of people just think they’re no longer hiding their white supremacist views.

According to The Washington Post, the group was formed by Greene and Arizona representative Paul A. Gosar, and they’re seeking to keep Trump’s legacy alive. As per a seven-page document/manifesto, they see the United States as a land with “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” They’re also very much against immigrants, claiming that “societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country.”

Some far-right lawmakers have already joined the group, including tooth-loser Louie Gohmert and Matt Gaetz, who’s under federal investigation for his connections to an alleged sex trafficking ring.

It didn’t take long for people to see this “America First” group for what it really is.

National

Anglo-Saxon

Zany

Idiots The NAZI caucus. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 17, 2021

This Anglo Saxon business is starkly reminiscent of Hitler's declaration of an Aryan race. Republicans need to tread very carefully. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) April 17, 2021

America First Caucus? WTAF?! They're recruiting republican officeholders who advocate a "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions”. FACT: This is open, unabashedly Nazi-KKK behavior and worldview. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) April 17, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert and the rest of the Kongressional Ku Klux Klan Kaucus want “respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” Political traditions like suppressing Black voters and burning crosses on their lawns. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 17, 2021

The first meeting of the Anglo Saxon Political Traditions caucus. pic.twitter.com/XY4R239xQH — Just Elizabeth (@Eiggam5955) April 17, 2021

Being known "uniquely Anglo-Saxon" is somehow less embarrassing than being known as a member of the kkk, right? — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) April 17, 2021

People act as though we don’t have a far-right government when the day after footage was released of an unarmed 13 year-old being murdered by a police officer, we’ve got a pedophile and a 9/11 denier introducing an Anglo-Saxon caucus in congress — Cam (@cameron_kasky) April 16, 2021

I mean I know people are joking about it but the Republican "America First Caucus" calling for a return to “respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and "architecture" really means "a return to white people" doesn't it. — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 17, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared to condemn the group, albeit in a vague way that didn’t involve actually naming names or doing anything about it.

The claim "we are not the party of nativist dog whistles" rings hollow when it lands the same day that party members are forming an "America First" caucus to focus on "Anglo Saxon political traditions" pic.twitter.com/LCeDS9zOdn — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 16, 2021

Others trolled them.

My friend @RubenGallego, I’m planning on joining their Anglo-Saxon caucus so I could sit in their meetings because my mere presence as a non Aryan would scare them. I’m also going to eat chow mein with churros as dessert just to annoy them. Want to join me? https://t.co/85SKqR96sE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 16, 2021

Or mocked them.

“Anglo-Saxon political traditions” apparently include tantric sex gurus, pool boys, and trafficking minors. 🤨 — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) April 17, 2021

Last time I saw the word “Anglo-Saxon” this much, I was conquering Britain in CK3 as the King of Ireland — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) April 16, 2021

Anyway, now that Republicans are comfortable floating white supremacist theories and openly nativist groups, who knows what the party will say next.

(Via WaPo)