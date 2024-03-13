Last week, Marjorie Taylor Greene flew off the handle after a British journalist asked the Georgia congresswoman about her infamous “Jewish space lasers” remarks. How dare anyone suggest Marge isn’t a serious politician tackling serious issues like… baby organ harvesting?

According to a posting on her official Twitter account, Greene is leading a hearing that will investigate the “black market of baby organ harvesting.” The special hearing will reportedly include testimony from anti-abortion activists David Daleiden and Terrisa Bukovinac, which is raising whatever eyebrows survived “baby organ harvesting.”

Join me and special guests David Daleiden and Terrisa Bukovinac for a Hearing on Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting on Tuesday, March 19th at 2 PM ET. REGISTER NOW: https://t.co/tBNqeUyKJQ pic.twitter.com/BB9RO428dY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 11, 2024

Daleiden is an anti-abortion activist ordered to pay $2 million in damages to Planned Parenthood over accusations of conspiracy and eavesdropping, according to a Reuters report from October. Bukovinac is an anti-abortion activist who appears in a 2022 feature from New York Magazine about Lauren Handy, a fellow activist who reportedly stored baby fetuses in her refrigerator until they were removed by police.

As Raw Story notes, Greene hasn’t provided details on the hearing, but it will most likely dabble in the unfounded and debunked conspiracy theories that Planned Parenthood sells fetal tissue for profit.

In the meantime, social media is having a field day with Greene’s weirdo announcement. Most notably, the odd choice to include a smiling photo of the congresswoman while tackling the extremely dark subject of harvesting baby organs. Greene is oddly bubbly for a congressional hearing on dead babies.

I’m sure this won’t go off the rails. pic.twitter.com/MWJoXTMis3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 12, 2024

Baby Organ Harvesting is my Norwegian Death Metal cover band https://t.co/YlJJyYdFsF — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 13, 2024

“ok marj, this is for the black market baby organ harvesting flier… give me the biggest smile ya got!” https://t.co/B8xSpOslA6 — grimcity (@grimcity) March 13, 2024

but I sell the organs to other babies https://t.co/HwBvTlknIj — name but also a little joke (@bearsaremean) March 13, 2024

Is this before or after the hearing on Jewish space lasers? https://t.co/a9TeqEcqjz — Questthinker (@Questthinker) March 13, 2024

Why harvest a baby organ? If you wait a little while, you can get a full-sized organ. https://t.co/aoWqj5rZbs — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) March 13, 2024

This is absolutely ridiculous. No one harvests baby organs. Infants are only run through hydraulic presses to make baby oil, AND THAT'S IT…!! https://t.co/gMrm442ohs — 43rd State Blues (@43SBdotcom) March 13, 2024

I’m curious how she’ll tie it in to showing pictures of Hunter Biden’s dong. https://t.co/vM00VNlkjg — Bob Clendenin (@DoctorTomG) March 13, 2024

