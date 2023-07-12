Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to flex her political muscles this week by making a series of demands that will never happen. The Georgia congresswoman is reportedly calling for President Joe Biden to get tested for cocaine because, apparently, there’s still hay to be made out of narcotics being found in the White House over the holiday weekend.

“In the real world, employees have to take drug tests,” Greene recently tweeted on Monday. “And remember how you had to take a COVID test in order to do anything? The entire Biden family, especially Hunter and Joe, need to take a drug test, including all staff to screen for cocaine.”

Citing necessary efforts to stem the COVID pandemic as some sort of crime against humanity, Greene doubled down on her demand for Biden’s entire family to be tested for coke.

“If we all had to have a giant Q tip shoved up our nose to test for COVID constantly, even when we weren’t sick, then the entire Biden White House and family need to take a drug test!!” Greene ranted.

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 10, 2023

Not content with demanding Biden take a drug test, Greene introduced an amendment that would force the United States to pull out of NATO despite the defense treaty being an effective deterrent to Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

