Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to flex her political muscles this week by making a series of demands that will never happen. The Georgia congresswoman is reportedly calling for President Joe Biden to get tested for cocaine because, apparently, there’s still hay to be made out of narcotics being found in the White House over the holiday weekend.
“In the real world, employees have to take drug tests,” Greene recently tweeted on Monday. “And remember how you had to take a COVID test in order to do anything? The entire Biden family, especially Hunter and Joe, need to take a drug test, including all staff to screen for cocaine.”
Citing necessary efforts to stem the COVID pandemic as some sort of crime against humanity, Greene doubled down on her demand for Biden’s entire family to be tested for coke.
“If we all had to have a giant Q tip shoved up our nose to test for COVID constantly, even when we weren’t sick, then the entire Biden White House and family need to take a drug test!!” Greene ranted.
Not content with demanding Biden take a drug test, Greene introduced an amendment that would force the United States to pull out of NATO despite the defense treaty being an effective deterrent to Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.
Via The Independent:
“They are not a reliable partner whose defense spending should be paid for by American citizens. For the better part of the last decade, Germany has contributed only around one per cent of its GDP to finance Nato obligations while the United States is paying around four per cent of our GDP to defend Nato countries,” Ms Greene said in announcing the amendment.
She added that the US “has been financing and promising to defend Nato countries for decades and paying more than its fair share.”
To Greene’s credit, she also made outrageous demands to members of her own party. The Georgia congresswoman has refused to take calls from the House Freedom Caucus that would officially inform her that she’s been voted out of the caucus. However, she recently told members that she is open to a meeting, but only on the House floor where everyone can see it.
According to Raw Story, the Freedom Caucus’ reaction to Greene’s request got straight to the point: “Doesn’t make any sense.”
(Via Newsweek, The Independent, Raw Story)