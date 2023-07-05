Over the weekend, White House staffers discovered a little present: some white powder that was later revealed to be cocaine. Soon jokes and conspiracy theories were soaring. Don Jr. weighed in, which, given his history, led to inevitable jokes. Later his dad added his two cents, and since he was coming off spending July 4 ranting and raving on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, they were particularly out there.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” he wrote, echoing sentiments aired by his eldest son. He then predicted the “Fake News Media” would bury it, “saying that the amount found was “very small,” & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish.”

He then miraculously managed to work the man overseeing two of the biggest cases against him into the story, while making another bizarre accusation: “Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

Trump later circled back to the story, writing, “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!”

The right has been making loads of Hunter Biden jokes since the cocaine discovery went public. But not everyone was amused. One Fox News anchor chastised people who were making drug jokes about a man who’s long wrestled with addiction issues. Then again, that same host also said that tipping service workers is “out of control,” so it’s a really an Even Stevens situation there.

(Via The Daily Beast)