This week, the House Freedom Caucus finally broke its silence on whether or not it had voted to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene over her spat with Lauren Boebert and continued allegiance to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. According to reports, the Georgia congresswoman was in fact ousted during the secretive vote.

Publicly, Greene has yet to acknowledge the situation, and she’s reportedly doing the same behind closed doors. House Freedom Caucus members have attempted to contact Greene to let her know she’s been booted, but she’s reportedly refused to answer the phone before and after the vote.

Via Axios:

“She was unresponsive and resisted and refused efforts to meet with or talk with Chairman Perry, and so the vote was held without that conversation being held,” the HFC board member said. “It’s my understanding that after the vote took place by the general membership, that she also refused to meet with or talk with Chairman Perry — I suspect it was somewhat like someone refusing to be served legal documents.”

According to Axios, Greene was ousted by an “overwhelming vote” thanks to her being an extra special member to deal with.

“She was unique among the Freedom Caucus members in her attack on other members of the Freedom Caucus during the speaker battle, who shared a different view than hers with respect to now Speaker McCarthy,” the board member said.

It also didn’t help Greene’s case that she “rarely” came to meetings or participated in House caucus activities over the past six months. Her attacks on Boebert and backing McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill were the final nails in the coffin.

