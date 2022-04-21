Even when he’s not the leader of their party, Donald Trump is still stoking in-fighting amongst GOP members.

His latest attack is aimed at Georgia Governor Brian Kemp who he’s accusing of working with “Leftist Democrats” to unseat Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Recently, political activists in the state have challenged Greene’s ability to run in the upcoming midterms, citing her involvement in the Jan. 6th insurrection as cause for her to be barred from running for office again. Greene is set to testify under oath on Friday about her role in the violent uprising but, before she does, Trump wants everyone to know that she’s really having a hard time of it. Okay?!

“The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, perhaps in collusion with the Radical Left Democrats, have allowed a horrible thing to happen to a very popular Republican, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump wrote. in a statement (via Raw Story) released today. “She is going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia.”

Trump also predicted that Kemp would lose his governorship to Stacey Abrams, should she challenge him again, because Republicans will refuse to vote for him after he bungled the recount in 2020.

“Unlike other Republicans, this Governor does everything possible to hurt the voting process in Georgia, including his approval of a disastrous Consent Decree, and not calling a Special Session that was requested by Georgia’s Republican Senators,” Trump said. “He absolutely refused. Both of those failures were a disaster for the Republican Party, and for our Country. REMEMBER, Brian Kemp will never be able to win the General Election against Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams because a large number of Republicans just will not vote for him.”

Watching a political wing implode on itself in real time is truly something, huh.

(Via RawStory)