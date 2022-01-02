If one of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Year’s resolutions was to tweet less (which is almost certainly wasn’t), she got her wish: On the second day of 2022, the Georgia lawmaker was permanently suspended from the social media service for repeatedly sharing COVID misinformation. But before she was booted, she squeezed in one final doozy: She came for fellow Republican politician Dan Crenshaw because he dared to take the pandemic seriously.

The Navy SEAL-turned-Texas representative (and, briefly, Pete Davidson adversary) recently went on Fox News, where he proceeded to say something truly non-controversial: that President Joe Biden should try and get this newly spiking pandemic in control, especially given the far more transmissible Omicron variant.

“So what the federal government should be doing, again, using their FEMA resources to bolster a lot of these testing sites, open up new testing sites,” Crenshaw said on the program. “This is what we saw happen during the Trump administration.”

In a now-missing tweet, Greene took umbrage with the idea that the government should be trying its best to stop a once-in-a-century public health crisis that has claimed nearly 100,000 American lives.

“No FEMA should not set up testing sites to check for Omicron sneezes, coughs, and runny noses,” Greene tweeted. “And we don’t need FEMA in hospitals, they should hire back all the unvaccinated HCW they fired.”

She added, “Stop calling yourself conservative, you’re hurting our brand.”

Not long after tweeting that, Greene was permanently suspended on Twitter. Her House of Representatives account remains in-tact, which may be where she can float some of her truly dumb ideas — until that one gets suspended, too.

In the past, Greene has claimed that the Republican party is more like her: pro-Trump, pro-gun, anti-mandate, skeptical of COVID, argumentative, etc. Not that Crenshaw is some RINO. Before the likes of Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Madison Cawthorn were voted into office, he liked to do things like star in short action videos in which he threatened to beat up Black Lives Matter protesters.

(Via Raw Story)