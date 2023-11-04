Marjorie Taylor Greene used to save her ire for Democrats, but lately she’s found a new enemy: fellow Republicans. The MAGA lawmaker turned on Lauren Boebert a while ago. Now she’s steamed at all the House Republicans who voted against censuring Democrat Rashida Tlaib — so steamed that her tweet slamming them backfired spectacularly.

In case anyone doesn’t know what feckless means. pic.twitter.com/g3NgHDVFSC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

In a tweet that should have probably been a bit more clear, Greene accused someone — House Republicans, no doubt — of being “feckless.” Her post read, simply, “In case anyone doesn’t know what feckless means,” with a screengrab of her Googling the term’s definition, namely, “lacking initiative or strength of character.” Included in the image were two synonyms: “useless” and “worthless.”

Alas, in part because she didn’t identify who she was accusing of being feckless, it made it easier for others to accuse her of being useless and worthless.

Self own of the day 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kevin James (@KevinJa52749283) November 2, 2023

Weird flex. But I agree. It describes you perfectly. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) November 2, 2023

Is this describe ourselves day? — THE UNITED SPOT (@THEUNITEDSPOT_) November 2, 2023

There’s a picture of you next to that word. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) November 2, 2023

Got it ! Projection ! — Sandy (@sandiechill) November 2, 2023

We know you are. — King Áed™ (@KingAodh) November 2, 2023

We know! 😂😂😂 Just you using it in a sentence was funny. — Celeste (@DCelesteSpencer) November 2, 2023

Should be a picture of you to help the visual learners — DGC Snype (@ethan_dgc) November 2, 2023

Others used the occasion to offer her other dictionary terms one could say applies to her.

In case anyone doesn’t know what a cult is. pic.twitter.com/D06t01ec32 — Dulce (@HeavenLeeOps) November 2, 2023

In case anyone doesn’t know what insurrection means. 👀 https://t.co/EoY1kBTVjA pic.twitter.com/2kwyZNWnqx — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) November 2, 2023

Greene had introduced a resolution censuring Tlaib over her comments saying that by backing Israel’s war on Gaza he was “supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people.” By doing so, Greene claimed, Tlaib was engaging in “antisemitic activity,” despite her own history of trivializing the Holocaust, to say nothing of “Jewish space lasers.” Unfortunately for Greene, 23 Republicans sided with Democrats to shelve the resolution. On Saturday Greene pledged to reintroduce the measure.

