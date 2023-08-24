Marjorie Taylor Greene was spitting mad after being barred from a post-debate event by Fox News. Like Donald Trump Jr. she was at the GOP debate as a surrogate for the senior Trump who publicly snubbed the first Republican debate for an interview with Tucker Carlson. However, Greene and Junior ran into a considerable roadblock when they learned that Fox News has a policy against letting surrogates into the spin room. The network had made this policy clear prior to the debate, but Team Trump is gonna Team Trump.

While appearing on Right Side Broadcasting Network’s live coverage of the debate, Greene ranted to Brian Glenn (who’s also her boyfriend) that what Fox News is doing is “censorship.” She also made sure to mention that she’s a “member of Congress” in case everyone forgot.

"This is CENSORSHIP from Fox News." Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks after the first RNC Presidential debate pic.twitter.com/2sVT3iicxC — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 24, 2023

“They would not allow myself, Matt Gaetz, any other Trump surrogates to go into the spin room… So this is censorship from Fox News. This is censorship, not allowing surrogates for President Trump to go into the spin room.” Glenn tried to move on to another subject, but Greene said she was too angry. “I’m sorry,” the lawmaker fumed. “I’m still so mad that we just were blocked out. I literally am furious.”

Greene continued to angrily argue that blocking her from the spin room is yet another example of Trump “constantly being canceled.”

“He’s being arrested and indicted in Fulton County tomorrow because of his speech, because he said the election was stolen in 2020,” Greene raged. “And now us as surrogates for President Trump supporting his candidacy, wanting to talk about his message in the spin room tonight have been censored and blocked out.”

Donald Trump Jr. also threw a similar tantrum after being denied access to the spin room.

“Trump was 100 percent right to not go to this debate,” Junior ranted to reporters via Mediaite. “It’s beneath him! And when you know that you’re walking into a setup because of exactly these kinds of circumstances, you understand exactly what’s going on in mainstream media, even conservative.”

