Last week, Joe Biden finally saw an ambitious piece of legislation passed. The House and Senate both voted (narrowly, of course) for the president’s infrastructure bill, which only saw support from 19 GOP senators and 13 GOP representatives. Those few who voted against party lines were not left so merry: They were angrily singled out by one of the most unhinged members of the House, Marjorie Taylor Greene. And she’s not calling off her dogs any time soon.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Georgia lawmaker (who rarely makes any actual laws herself) doubled down on driving harassing phonecalls, including death threats, to those who didn’t vote the way she’d have liked. Greene linked to a Salon piece about how her plan “worked,” leaving her colleagues with abusive feedback, then added her own veiled threats.

2. However, the calls will continue and primaries will ensue. Republicans in the House and the Senate need to learn a lesson. Stop helping Democrats destroy our economy, take away our freedoms, enslave us in crippling debt, and corrupt our society with immoral policies. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2021

“My office, my staff, and I receive nasty calls, death threats & wishes all the time, but the difference is they are from the deranged left, not Republican,” she tweeted. While she admitted that “all death threats should be investigated,” she remained unmoved by the abuse she’d directed towards her coworkers, even though she, too, has experienced her own such animosity.

“However, the calls will continue and primaries will ensue. Republicans in the House and the Senate need to learn a lesson,” Green wrote. “Stop helping Democrats destroy our economy, take away our freedoms, enslave us in crippling debt, and corrupt our society with immoral policies.”

Greene also called out the 31 pro-Infrastructure Bill GOP lawmakers once more, and claimed that Democrats are wielding “authoritarian power over the Great People of America.”

4. While the Democrat Communist Party is wielding it’s authoritarian power over the Great People of America, I will continue to lead the People to hold Republicans accountable until they figure out how to actually unite and put into action the America First words they say on TV. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2021

Rarely does a day go by without Greene saying or doing something over-the-top. She recently told a newly indicted Steve Bannon that she’s actually not that into politics, talked about “patriot hunting” with Tucker Carlson, and has continued to surrender a truly jaw-dropping amount of her congressional salary to mask fines.

