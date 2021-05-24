Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to embarrass the heck out of the Republican party following her temper tantrum over masks on the House floor, which left her with a $500-lighter paycheck while she accused Pelosi of subjecting congresspeople to a Holocaust-style environment. MTG has apparently never heard of Godwin’s law and decided to suggest that she’s being made to wear the Star of David. In response, multiple GOP lawmakers (including Rep. Liz Cheney, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and Rep. Peter Meijer) slammed her “evil lunacy,” but this didn’t appear to ruffle Greene.

Nope, the congresswoman from Georgia kept on doing her thing. Not only did she double down on the Holocaust remarks, but she went back to her random-seeming tweets about “communism” and such. In the process, she clashed with Robert Reich, who served as Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton and also worked as part of Barack Obama, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter’s administrations. Still, Greene didn’t appear to know who the heck he was and thought Reich was some rando when he tweeted, “Can we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Green must be expelled from Congress?”

Can we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Green must be expelled from Congress? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 23, 2021

Greene took time to correct him for misspelling her last name, and then she misspelled “Berkeley” while revealed her complete lack of knowledge as to Reich’s identity. She wrote, “Don’t know you, but when I saw Berkley in your bio, I got it. Just put the hammer and sickle with it.” Greene then added, “Being a communists professor, you’ve never done the real hard work that builds the economy, you just teach ideas that will destroy it.”

It’s Greene with an “e” on the end. Don’t know you, but when I saw Berkley in your bio, I got it. Just put the hammer and sickle with it. Being a communists professor, you’ve never done the real hard work that builds the economy, you just teach ideas that will destroy it. https://t.co/yWYLlmtkYn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 23, 2021

Then Greene decided to go off on Berkeley for being, in her words, “funded heavily by China.” She then declared, “Again back to communism. These people are everything wrong in America and they are taking over like kudzu. Let’s throw them out.”

*Berkeley Again who really cares. 🤷‍♀️ It’s funded heavily by China.

Again back to communism. These people are everything wrong in America and they are taking over like kudzu. Let’s throw them out.https://t.co/vBZqMf7JSM — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 23, 2021

This, of course, led to Twitter responses galore, including one user who branded her as “the loud drunk lady at the end of the bar.” This user also pointed out that Berkeley must be “failing badly” at being a “communists college,” given that their alumni includes dozens of billionaires.

This is so depressing. Some people in Georgia voted for the loud drunk lady at the end of the bar. If Berkeley is a communists college they're failing badly since their alumni include 25 living billionaires, and the founders of Apple, Tesla, Ebay… — Spanky_McDotard 🌊🌊 (@SMcdotard) May 24, 2021

People are also wondering if Greene even knows what communism means, or simply that it’s something that Republicans are supposed to hate. Does she know anything about Berkeley as well? The jury is out. Also, complaining about a misspelling in a tweet before going on to misspell “Berkeley” is pretty rich.

"Let's throw them out," says a member of the U.S. Congress. Fascism has taken root in America. — Gretchen A Peck (@GretchenAPeck) May 24, 2021

She has no idea what Communism is.

Like all the other Trumpanzees she just thinks it’s “bad”. Crazy Marjorie isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer. — HRH Rowannicus Rex (@rowan007) May 24, 2021

Whatever that means. You probably think Berkeley is a foreign country too — Ray in Palm Springs – Team J&J 💉 (@InfernalLiberal) May 24, 2021

UC Berkeley has been associated with 110 Nobel Laureates.

The entire state of Georgia has 8 associations. MLK and Jimmy Carter each won one. There was a time education made America a leader in the world. On the other hand, MTG is Not what made America great. — Bret (@whyamidoingtwtr) May 24, 2021

Wait, so you misspelling a name is "who cares"

When someone else misspells a name…..it is a big deal that is a perfect example of the republican mindset — The Tangerine Tantrum (@TheTangerineTa1) May 24, 2021