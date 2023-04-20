After her aggressive backing of Kevin McCarthy during the contentious Speaker of the House debacle, Marjorie Taylor Greene was rewarded with a seat on the House Homeland Security Committee. However, that appointment has not sat well with her fellow Republicans, and Greene found herself barred from speaking during a recent hearing where she accused another member of being a “liar.”

According to CNN, Greene caused an “outburst” by tossing “extreme rhetoric” at Rep. Alejandro Mayorkas, which prompted House committee chairman Mark Green to step in and bar Greene from speaking. The fiasco angered GOP committee members and Green reportedly planned to encourage McCarthy to strip Greene of her committee seat. However, the chances of that occurring might be slim.

Greene told CNN on Thursday she was “surprised and angered” over the incident and said she already spoke to McCarthy. “He agreed with me,” Greene said, indicating the speaker believed she shouldn’t have silenced. She also said McCarthy would never agree to pulling her off the committee. “Speaker McCarthy is never going to let that happen,” she said.

While McCarthy may be backing Greene, even Republicans that often side with her are growing tired of her antics. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who calls Greene a “friend,” agreed with the chairman’s decision to bar her from speaking.

“I thought he did a good job managing the committee as best as he could,” Gonzalez told CNN. “But the sooner we can get back to kind of civility amongst colleagues, the better for everybody.”

(Via CNN)