Marjorie Taylor Greene’s most regular gig, although she’s the self-proclaimed “most effective member of Congress,” appears to be guesting on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. She loves to unleash rants and Bannon, as corrupt as he is, sort-of (and I’m totally reading into this) seems like he enjoys hosting someone with wackier views than his own. He’s been known to toss a side-eye her way when she goes off the wails, and Marjorie’s comparison to the Mafia actually caused him to crack a smile.

This wasn’t a smile of pride, mind you. Rather, Marjorie inspired the Bannon facial reaction while claiming that the GOP faction of the House of Representatives holds meetings that are much like something you’d see in The Godfather Saga.

“The five families — you know the reference — the five families are parts of our conference, all the different parts.” Here’s a video clip that show’s Bannon’s wtf-style reaction.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Republican House factions are holding weekly meetings in Kevin McCarthy’s office, calling themselves, “the five families.” pic.twitter.com/aeWx4w8i6b — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 13, 2022

Greene appeared to be unaware of the image that she might be stirring up in people’s minds. That is, that the first The Godfather movie ended with a baptismal bloodbath as Michael Corleone vowed to steer clear of evil, and we see his impeccably coordinated assassinations of family heads taking place. “And it’s literally my favorite meeting of the week,” Greene chirped.

As for Bannon, he told it straight: “I hope that those meetings turn out better than the five families meetings in The Godfather. They went to war.” And that’s the War Room podcast for you.