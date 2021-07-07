A good litmus test to determine whether your election fraud conspiracy theory has reached crackpot levels: Does Marjorie Taylor Greene believe it?

The Republican representative has backed some truly wild conspiracies during her short time in office. She’s a devout QAnon groupie, once blamed “Jewish space lasers” for wildfires in California, and apparently believes there are actually 31 days in the month of June. So yeah, Greene can theoretically get on board any conservative-minded crazy train, which makes her recent comments concerning an election fraud theory from the My Pillow guy surprisingly rational.

Mike Lindell has been going on conservative talk shows to spew his unsubstantiated claims that Donald Trump, the man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election, will resume his presidency on August 13th of this year. He’s got a conspiracy board and everything, but we won’t waste brain cells trying to understand the reasoning behind the date or how Trump thinks he can run a country when he and most of his team might be behind bars fairly soon. Instead, we’d like to focus on Greene, who visited Steve Bannon’s show (via Raw Story) to dispel the rumors instigated by Lindell.

“I want people to be careful in what they believe,” Greene said. “It’s going to be very difficult to overturn the 2020 election and so I would hate for anyone to get their hopes up thinking that President Trump is going to back in the White House in August. Because that’s not true.”

Apparently, Greene is worried that Trump supporters might be setting themselves up for disappointment, despite personally subscribing to a belief group that thinks a sex cabal is being run out of DC-based pizza shops. But before you start to think, “Hey, maybe Marjorie hasn’t completely lost the plot,” here’s the rest of her statement on Trump’s presidency hopes:

“It’s just that I don’t want people to get excited and think that something is going to happen and then they get disappointed. We need to stick with the truth. We have to stick with the process. And we have to reveal the election fraud.”

Aaaand we’re back. Look, to be fair, if Marjorie Taylor Greene actually acted rational, Twitter would be a lot less fun.

(Via Raw Story)