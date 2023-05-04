Marjorie Taylor Greene, who probably reads Playboy for the articles, only goes to adult websites for Hunter Biden research.

For the second time this week, the national divorce nut ranted about the president’s son and “pornography sex websites,” specifically Pornhub. “Hunter Biden is such a filthy human being that he had multiple accounts on Pornhub, that disgusting pornography website,” Taylor Greene whined to fellow conservative Benny Johnson on his podcast (via Raw Story). “It’s a massive business. And he hasn’t shut them all down. He still, as of last week, I had it verified, had one of his accounts open on Pornhub, where anyone that is friends with him on Pornhub could go and view his sex tapes.”

The Trump ally called Biden “repulsive” and “vile,” and insisted that “he has no shame,.” This description also applies to someone else I know.

“I feel very vindicated that my articles of impeachment were right from the beginning,” Greene added. “And it turns out I was right all along. And I think that’s really why they kicked me off committees. I think that’s the true reason.”

It’s not.

Taylor Greene previously claimed that she only recently learned about Pornhub. “It is a disgusting porn website. As a matter of fact, it should be illegal. I can’t even… I don’t even know why it exists,” she said. If she ever learns about Only Fans, it will be the only thing she talks about for a month.

