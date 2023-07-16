Did you know “MAGA rap” was a subgenre? You do now. On Sunday, amidst this weekend’s far right Turning Point Action conference, Marjorie Taylor Greene did more than make an appearance. As if to make the whole conference all the worse, she popped up in a rap video, which you can watch above, if you dare.

The video is from Forgiato Blow, aka Kurt Jantz, aka Mayor of Magaville. Blow’s a pioneer of what he calls MAGA rap, which touts conservative lyrics about Donald Trump and whatever culture war issue the far right is harping on now. His latest song is called “MTG,” a paean to the ever-shouty ex-bestie of Lauren Boebert, but it’s also about that whole anti-LGBTQIA+ “grooming” nonsense a slither of conservatives keep harping on about.

As Blow goes on about the “deep state” and “RINOs” and (of course) AOC, Greene can be seen sitting on a golden throne with angel wings (why not) and making rap video facial expressions. Blow sings her praises about protecting kids from an uprise in school shootings — sorry, we meant from learning about the existence of gay people, which is not a problem:

She’s fighting for our children.

She’s fighting for our freedom

She’s fighting for the Jan Six-ers

She’s fighting good versus evil

You can watch the video above. Or you could just go on living your life.

