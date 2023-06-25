Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to wackadoodle conspiracy theories. She even floated one about the aborted military rebellion that happened in Russia over the weekend. But she was just getting started. On Sunday, she claimed someone was trying to hack into her TV. Or something.

Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV. Just for the record: I’m very happy.

I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 25, 2023

“Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV,” Greene wrote on Twitter.

The Georgia lawmaker then tried to assure people she’s not nuts. “Just for the record: “I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else.

“Nor do I have anything to hide,” she added.

Greene concluded by writing, “I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I’m not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it.”

In her post, Greene didn’t go so far as to make any direct accusations. Maybe it was a neighbor who accidentally accessed her smart TV. That can happen! But by going so far out of her way to persuade people she’s not loco — and by tweeting about it all — it sure felt like she was intimating something more nefarious.

Maybe Lauren Boebert did it as revenge for being called a “little b*tch” on the House floor last week.

(Via Raw Story)