Getty Image
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Told Her Supporters To ‘Welcome’ Vaccine Promoters With Guns

by: Twitter

Before she was an elected politician, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene would do things like harass future colleagues and survivors of school shootings. She hasn’t changed since taking office. She regularly spouts the kind of oft-dangerous nonsense that gets people permanently banned on social media. And last week she took her shtick next level, suggesting to her followers that they greet government workers with violence.

At a Republican event in Alabama, the lawmaker — who has been stripped of all her committee work due to her propensity for threatening language — discussed President Joe Biden’s call to have government workers go door-to-door to offer people a free and potentially live-saving vaccine.

“You lucky people here in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” she told the crowd, who whooped when she mentioned that their lives were in danger.

“He’s going to be sending one of his police-state friends to your front door, to knock on the door, take down your name, your address, your family members’ names, your phone numbers, your cellphone numbers, probably ask for your social security number, and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.
“What they don’t know is that in the South, we love our Second Amendment rights and we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we?” she said, to a thunderous response. “They might not like the welcome they get.”

Greene carefully avoided saying what she meant directly, but people got the message.

Will she face any real punishment for effectively nudging people to threaten government employees, or worse? Knowing today’s GOP, probably not.

×