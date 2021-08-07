Before she was an elected politician, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene would do things like harass future colleagues and survivors of school shootings. She hasn’t changed since taking office. She regularly spouts the kind of oft-dangerous nonsense that gets people permanently banned on social media. And last week she took her shtick next level, suggesting to her followers that they greet government workers with violence.

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests gun owners kill people encouraging vaccinations: “…in the South we all love our Second Amendment rights. And we’re not really big on strangers showing up at our door, are we? They might not like the welcome they get.” pic.twitter.com/9KGZWD3ujd — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 5, 2021

At a Republican event in Alabama, the lawmaker — who has been stripped of all her committee work due to her propensity for threatening language — discussed President Joe Biden’s call to have government workers go door-to-door to offer people a free and potentially live-saving vaccine.

“You lucky people here in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” she told the crowd, who whooped when she mentioned that their lives were in danger.

“He’s going to be sending one of his police-state friends to your front door, to knock on the door, take down your name, your address, your family members’ names, your phone numbers, your cellphone numbers, probably ask for your social security number, and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.

“What they don’t know is that in the South, we love our Second Amendment rights and we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we?” she said, to a thunderous response. “They might not like the welcome they get.”

Greene carefully avoided saying what she meant directly, but people got the message.

Marjorie Taylor Greene basically told a bunch of anti-vaxxers to pull guns on anyone who asks them for their vaccination status. Get this qrazy out of office before someone gets killed. #ExpelMarjorieTaylorGreene — Pin Young 🌊🏳️‍🌈📽🎙🎻 (@PinYoungActress) August 7, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene is inciting MAGA QAnon talibangelical cultists to take up arms against people who want to give them a lifesaving vaccine because Marjorie Taylor Green is a radical white supremacist domestic terrorist. Lock up that three-toed traitor & throw away the key. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 7, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene said southerners could greet Biden’s “police state friends” (those ensuring they get a life saving vaccine) with guns. She is a rabid dog. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) August 7, 2021

If any black person said 1/100th of what Marjorie Taylor Greene says on a daily basis, they would be immediately arrested. Or worse. This is white privilege in action, fully supported by a white supremacist political party. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) August 7, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests that Southerners shoot vaccine volunteers This woman is a batshit crazy domestic terrorist and should be removed from Congress immediately It’s Congress, not Qongress, dammit — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 6, 2021

Will she face any real punishment for effectively nudging people to threaten government employees, or worse? Knowing today’s GOP, probably not.