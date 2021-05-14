Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bizarre obsession with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took an ugly turn this week with news of a public confrontation when MTG stalked AOC in the halls of Congress, all while questioning why she supports “terrorists” and won’t “debate” the Green New Deal with her. As revealed by CNN’s K-File on Friday morning, the fixation goes years back to when Marjorie (before her 2020 election to the House) brought a group of MAGAs onto Capitol Hill, and they stood outside AOC’s locked office, taunting her staff through a mail slot in the below video. Marjorie even called her “a baby” that should “get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”

It’s pretty disturbing stuff, and AOC agrees. CNN’s Jake Tapper quotes the progressive congresswoman from New York: “This is a woman that’s deeply unwell. And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now” and “raised concerns for other Members… I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional.”

Marjorie’s other antics have included harassing Rep. Marie Newman (whose son is trans) with an anti-trans flag after Greene attempted to block the Equality Act while calling it “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Greene also recently threw out the hashtag #JihadSquad in reference to the progressive Democrats who have expressed concern for Palestinian civilians who are stuck in the Israel and Hamas crossfire.

Meanwhile, one wonders why Georgia’s Greene (who was stripped of her committee assignments) has yet to be censured or expelled. She’s spent months pestering AOC on Twitter about wanting to “debate” the Green New Deal. AOC simply ignored Marjorie at first, but clearly, the matter is accelerating, and it’s pretty obvious that Greene (given that she didn’t read the bill, which she’s referred to as a “communists manifesto,” for awhile) is much more obsessed with AOC as a person than anything regarding actual policy.

Time for a restraining order, yes?

