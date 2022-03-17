donald-trump-kanye-west-getty-full.jpg
Getty Image
Music

Kanye West’s White House Visit With Donald Trump Appears In A History Textbook

by: InstagramTwitter

Kanye West continues to make history, but perhaps not in a good way. Yesterday, Instagram account @ourgenerationmusic shared a photo of a page from a history textbook, featuring a photo of the “Eazy” rapper.

The photo comes from Ye’s infamous 2018 meeting with President Trump, and is accompanied by his explanation as to why he felt empowered by wearing the MAGA hat: “But there’s times where, you know, there’s something about – you know, I love Hillary. I love everyone, right? But the campaign “I’m with her” just didn’t make me feel, as a guy, that didn’t get to see my dad all the time – like a guy that could play catch with his son.”

Following the quote are instructions, which say, “Read the quote above from Kanye West in the Oval Office. What does this suggest about factors that affect voting behaviour in the USA? How does this link to the presidential powers of persuasion?”

Ye is currently on a 24-hour Instagram suspension following a post aimed at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. Prior to Ye’s post, Noah took to his show to talk about how his previous posts aimed at ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are forms of abusive behavior.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×