Kanye West continues to make history, but perhaps not in a good way. Yesterday, Instagram account @ourgenerationmusic shared a photo of a page from a history textbook, featuring a photo of the “Eazy” rapper.

The photo comes from Ye’s infamous 2018 meeting with President Trump, and is accompanied by his explanation as to why he felt empowered by wearing the MAGA hat: “But there’s times where, you know, there’s something about – you know, I love Hillary. I love everyone, right? But the campaign “I’m with her” just didn’t make me feel, as a guy, that didn’t get to see my dad all the time – like a guy that could play catch with his son.”

Following the quote are instructions, which say, “Read the quote above from Kanye West in the Oval Office. What does this suggest about factors that affect voting behaviour in the USA? How does this link to the presidential powers of persuasion?”

Ye is currently on a 24-hour Instagram suspension following a post aimed at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. Prior to Ye’s post, Noah took to his show to talk about how his previous posts aimed at ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are forms of abusive behavior.