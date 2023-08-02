Elon Musk might (at this moment in time) be the world’s richest man, but Mark Zuckerberg might be having a last laugh with the launch of Threads. What also appears to be high on his priority list: kicking Elon’s ass. The owner of Twitter did agree to a cage fight (and a “literal d*ck measuring contest”), although surely, those things will actually never happen.

In fact, the more Zuck preps and gets surprisingly ripped for either of those occasions, the more likely it is that Elon will simply ghost the dude while he’s waiting on the mat. That’s sad because Zuck is pounding all those calories, and god only knows how downtrodden he will feel after jiu-jitsu and MMA training for nothing. Additionally, it seems that Zuck’s obsession with fighting Elon led him to actually erect a “backyard octagon.” And as noted by TMZ (which posted the texting receipts), Priscilla Chan wasn’t excited about losing the grass that she’s been nurturing for years:

“It looks awesome,” [Zuck] said over text to Chan … adding, “We have plenty of yard space!” when he noticed she wasn’t exactly thrilled over it. That’s when, however, she dropped a bomb on him … saying, “I have been working on that grass for two years.”

At which point, Zuck actually posted a poll for people to vote on whether he should take down that octagon or risk some irritation at home.

Dude, a rivalry with Elon Musk is so not worth risking your marital harmony over.

(Via TMZ)