While Elon Musk is making jokes for 12 years olds on the website formerly known as Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg is preparing for their billionaire brawl (assuming it ever happens). The recently ripped Meta founder is eating 4,000 calories a day as part of his fitness regime, which involves “three to four jiu-jitsu and MMA sessions per week, as well as strength and conditioning work topped off with mobility training,” according to Insider.

In response to a Threads post from McDonald’s asking if “y’all want anything,” Zuckerberg wrote, “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” He was called out by UFC fighter Mike Davis (“You’re in camp! No Mcdonald’s”) before explaining why he needed so much food. “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious…” Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg is 39 years old. The Food and Drug Administration recommends that someone his age devour anywhere from 2,400 (for a sedentary lifestyle) to 2,800 (for an active lifestyle) a day. Zuckerberg isn’t consuming as much as The Rock or Michael Phelps when they’re in training mode, but he’s eating the equivalent of two bonus Big Macs over the suggested need.

No wonder McDonald’s fan Donald Trump returned to Facebook, not Twitter.

(Via Insider)