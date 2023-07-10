Yikes? That’s the first word that comes to mind after Elon Musk asked Mark Zuckerberg to really take their feud to extreme limits. This was only to be expected, perhaps, from a guy who answers press inquiries with a poop emoji, but one wonders whether Zuck will lower himself to actually respond to the most ridiculous (and X-rated) challenge that Musk has offered to date.

To briefly recap, Zuck has so far appeared game for a superiority game. The two tech “titans” have agreed to face each other for a UFC cage match, which has actually led Elon to physically train (albeit with a podcaster) to go toe-to-toe with the jiu-jitsu enthusiast that Zuck has already proven himself to be. Elon has, however, conceded that this “could go badly” for him.

Yet over the weekend, the stakes got higher, though, at least for Elon, and it doesn’t take much of a leap to conclude that he must be frustrated as hell after having spent $44 billion for Twitter, only to watch it circle the drain with Threads already snapping up 100 million signups. Granted, one cannot un-signup for Threads without deleting Instagram, too, so who knows how many users will actually end up regularly using Threads.

Still, Elon must be foot-stomping mad and called Zuck a “cuck” over the weekend, and now, this is (literally) getting uglier. And dumber.

Yes, sit down for this one. Elon has (literally) suggested a “literal dick measuring contest” against Zuck.

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

As of now, Zuck has not answered this call, but *sigh* we will keep checking. Stay tuned for more mature tactics from the billionaire who’s recently blew up a massive rocket yet is still trying to get that self-driving thing going and wants to implant chips in people’s brains.

Hey wait, no eggplant emoji? Weak.