Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk’s billionaire brawl hasn’t happened yet (if it happens at all), but the Facebook founder is already winning.

Twitter employees are reportedly signing up in droves for Meta’s Twitter-like app, Threads. “I’m going to get fired for this, but I work at Twitter right now and have never really used it. Threads is just better,” a current staffer wrote on Threads last week, according to the Daily Beast, which found that of a random sample of 133 current Twitter employees, 31 of them are on Threads.

Musk said in April that Twitter employed roughly 1,500 people, suggesting that hundreds of its workers may be using its rival… One user re-threaded a post making fun of Musk for the dick-measurement challenge and another that read “somebody check up on elon. he’s not taking this well.”

As for the fight, Zuckerberg has been training with two UFC champions, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, and he’s looking ripped. “No fugazi with Mark,” Adesanya wrote on Instagram. “This is Serious Business.” In the comments, Zuckerberg replied, “It’s an honor to train with you guys!” Somehow, a shirtless, sweaty photo is the most normal he’s looked in years.

Still want to call him a “cuck,” Elon?

(Via the Daily Beast)