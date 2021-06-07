Getty Image
Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn Tried To Slam Dr. Fauci For Writing A Book Only To Get Owned On Twitter

by: Twitter

The Republican party sure hates Dr. Anthony Fauci, don’t they, folks? The nation’s top infectious disease expert helped make a once-in-a-century public health crisis less cataclysmic than it could have been. But he often contradicted a president who alternately downplayed it and didn’t seem to care, even after he himself got sick. So the GOP has tried to turn a hero into a monster. And when one Trump loyalist tried to own the good doctor on social media, it only succeeded in backfiring.

That Trumpist was Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of the lawmakers who spread lies about the 2020 election, even refusing to formally certify the results on Jan. 6…until later that day, after a mob of whipped-up Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. But her belief system hasn’t changed, and on Monday she tried to make hay out of the fact that he took some time to write a book.

“While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book,” Blackburn tweeted. Nevermind that the book, entitled Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, is only 80 pages long. The bigger problem is the senator’s tweet seemed to imply that he’s to blame for the over half a million Americans who have died from COVID-19. But people thought other people deserved some of that ire. Like, say, Dr. Fauci’s top boss.

Some pointed out that Matt Gaetz certainly profited far more while not doing his job to help people.

Same with the entire GOP.

And many pointed the finger back at Blackburn, asking what she was doing while people suffered.

Again, Republicans sure hate the people who keep them alive, don’t they, folks?

