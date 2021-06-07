The Republican party sure hates Dr. Anthony Fauci, don’t they, folks? The nation’s top infectious disease expert helped make a once-in-a-century public health crisis less cataclysmic than it could have been. But he often contradicted a president who alternately downplayed it and didn’t seem to care, even after he himself got sick. So the GOP has tried to turn a hero into a monster. And when one Trump loyalist tried to own the good doctor on social media, it only succeeded in backfiring.

That Trumpist was Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of the lawmakers who spread lies about the 2020 election, even refusing to formally certify the results on Jan. 6…until later that day, after a mob of whipped-up Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. But her belief system hasn’t changed, and on Monday she tried to make hay out of the fact that he took some time to write a book.

While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 7, 2021

“While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book,” Blackburn tweeted. Nevermind that the book, entitled Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, is only 80 pages long. The bigger problem is the senator’s tweet seemed to imply that he’s to blame for the over half a million Americans who have died from COVID-19. But people thought other people deserved some of that ire. Like, say, Dr. Fauci’s top boss.

While Americans died by the hundreds of thousands trump went golfing instead of dealing with the pandemic he let rage across America. https://t.co/AzTPZhEOeU — 🇺🇸Biden Won. Get Over It.🇺🇸 (@Lydiad1957) June 7, 2021

While Americans died, Trump went golfing. https://t.co/UtPUAbHME6 — Chris DiMedio (@chrisdimedio) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered & OVER HALF A MILLION DIED, Trump held rallies, went golfing, lied about the risks, sabotaged our response, refused to follow science, suggested lethal “treatments” like injecting bleach, & you and the rest of the @GOP enabled him.https://t.co/Dowq5jh9ZM https://t.co/pFPdAMiBtw — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered your führer called it a hoax, held super spreader rallies, got vaccine in secret and played golf. — hstoor (@hstoorg) June 7, 2021

Some pointed out that Matt Gaetz certainly profited far more while not doing his job to help people.

While Americans suffered, Matt Gaetz paid to rape a minor and nobody in the GOP cares. So save me the self-righteous moralizing, Marsha. — A.J. (@Trust_Progress) June 7, 2021

Same with the entire GOP.

While Americans participated in Democracy, RepubliQans lied, cheated, and made deals with foreign Governments to destroy it. — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) June 7, 2021

While Americans were trying to figure out who is accountable for a violent insurrection, Republicans proved over and over to be a bunch of cowards and traitors https://t.co/jZs97p2XU6 — Ann Lindsay (@AnnLindsay73) June 7, 2021

And many pointed the finger back at Blackburn, asking what she was doing while people suffered.

While Americans suffered, this is what @MarshaBlackburn was doing ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/93atuPUNuV — Lix – 1/2 a Nest Empty 😩✌🏽🏳️‍🌈🐕 (@lix564_liz) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered, Senator Blackburn voted against the second stimulus check and the COVID Relief plan; supported traitors to our democracy, and lied to the American People about it. I’ll take the book. — jeanrenoir1936 (@jeanrenoir1936) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered, you did nothing to help. You voted and pushed your judge instead of passing federal aid needed for those affected by a pandemic that you helped spread false information and cause the deaths of. So don't try to project your faults on others, marsha. — Rock Light (@MightyRockLight) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered, Marsha voted against Covid relief. — Not very complicated (@very_actually) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered, you voted against the American Rescue Plan. https://t.co/jtbajCLHTL — Mila ᪥ (@MilaxTurn) June 7, 2021

Ok, and you lied to American people about a fake rigged election while Americans were suffering. I think I’m going to side with the scientist/Dr. on this one. — Hayley Greenhouse (@hnmcd42) June 7, 2021

While Americans suffered. Marsha and the GOP ignore a failed insurrection against our country — Warren (@Warren77641532) June 7, 2021

Again, Republicans sure hate the people who keep them alive, don’t they, folks?