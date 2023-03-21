Many — even Alex Jones! — were understandably on edge last weekend, when Donald Trump repeated something he’d done in the final days of his presidency: He called on his supporters to protest in his name. The last time he did that, the Capitol got stormed. This time he was fuming over his possible looming indictment. Would Tuesday, March 21 be Jan. 6 redux? Luckily it was not to be, and how.

Donald called for protests–here you go.

👇pic.twitter.com/9ZIRVKvmZX — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 21, 2023

Mary Trump, the niece of the former president and one of his loudest critics, was among those happy to point out that, on Tuesday, not only did almost few MAGA heads turn out to the Manhattan Criminal Court, but those who did were greatly outnumbered by pro-indictment protesters.

How few Trump supporters showed up? As per Politico, in the morning there were only five (5). The numbers grew slightly in the afternoon, which is to say only a few more joined them. There was also a guy dressed as QAnon Shaman riding a bike. (Worth pointing out that Jake Angeli has since turned on Trump and blames him for brainwashing him and landing him in the slammer.)

“Donald called for protests,” Mary Trump taunted over a Newsmax segment on the thin protesting crowds. “Here you go.”

As for the pro-indictment crowd, there weren’t that many of them either — about 20, holding signs like “No one is above the law” and “Alvin Bragg do your job!” But that’s four times what the former most powerful person on the planet was able to draw out.

Trump, incidentally, was not indicted on Tuesday, which is when Trump had predicted. But at least he was able to roil his base enough that they have him, a self-professed rich guy, more of their money. Then again, there’s always another day.

