The GOP has always had a sick obsession with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, not the least being her colleagues in Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a long history of harassing the New York representative, even once stalking her outside of her office. But Paul Gosar may have gone too far. Over the weekend, the Arizona congressman shared an anime video someone had made of him killing both AOC and President Joe Biden. AOC had a devastating response to the tweet, which could land Gosar in hot water. But perhaps the angriest response came from his very own sister.

Paul Gosar's sister, Jennifer Gosar: "Does he have to act on it himself before we believe that he's a sociopath? … where is the accountability?" pic.twitter.com/GKiFmMmPOl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2021

Jennifer Gosar, the youngest of the representative’s nine siblings, went on MSNBC and it is clear that she does not look up to her oldest brother.

“I am absolutely beyond aghast at how much this man has gotten away with,” she said. “I don’t know what he would need to do for any one of those people in quote ‘a leadership position’ to hold him accountable.”

She added, “No one, no one holds him accountable. Not Kevin McCarthy, not [ed. former] Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, not Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, not Speaker Nancy Pelosi, not Attorney General Merrick Garland. No one holds him accountable.” She then called him a “sociopath.”

Paul Gosar’s sister wasn’t only concerned about him posting violent videos of him murdering his colleagues. She said there was “evidence” that he was part of a “conspiracy to commit treason against the United States of America.” She added, “Where is the accountability?”

Jennifer also spoke about the latter issue on CNN back in June, telling Anderson Cooper that she believes “my brother was an organizer of, or part-organizer of [the insurrection], and I have no evidence to the contrary to suggest anything different.”

Rep. Paul Gosar's sister tells CNN that she "absolutely" believes that her brother is partly responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection. "I do still believe my brother was an organizer of, or a part-organizer of, and I have no evidence to the contrary to suggest anything different" pic.twitter.com/9Chj0TGrEe — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2021

Sure enough, Paul played a major role in Rolling Stone’s explosive report on how several Trump loyalists reportedly played a major role in the lead up to the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. According to sources who are cooperating with the bipartisan committee into the fateful day, he offered organizers a blanket pardon for anything they might do in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Gosar, who has spent the 10 months since the incident trying to work up the far-right mob over the shooting death of insurrectionist Ashlii Babbitt, denied it.