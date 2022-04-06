Matt Gaetz is not a doctor, nor does he play one on TV. But he seems to have an alarming amount of confidence in his terrible medical opinions, like how contracting COVID is much safer than getting vaccinated against COVID (don’t ask). Now he is sharing a somehow even more offensive medical hot take after voting against a bill last week that would cap the price of insulin for diabetics.

As Mother Jones reports, the Affordable Insulin Now Act passed the House last week after every single Democrat and a dozen Republicans voted in its favor. Among the nearly 200 House Republicans who were against making a life-saving drug affordable for millions of people, however, was the controversial Florida congressman. While Gaetz’s disapproval hardly came as a surprise to anyone, he still chose to explain to his followers why he opted to vote against the bill. On Friday, he shared his feelings on—and woeful ignorance surrounding—the deadly diabetes epidemic with his followers, stating:

While Democrat posturing of H.R. 6833 victimizes insulin payees as people with an uncontrollable disease that are being taken advantage of and need Big Brother to throw them a raft, lifestyle changes en masse would expeditiously lower demand and the subsequent prices of insulin. 90-95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes, which “can be prevented or delayed with healthy lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, eating healthy food, and being active.” Arbitrary price controls are no substitute for individual weight control. Since 2000, the number of diabetes cases in the U.S. has nearly doubled. The demand for insulin has increased and the requisite price increase has followed suit. In other words, the price of insulin increases as waistlines increase.

As Mother Jones noted, more than 25 percent of Florida’s population (read: Gaetz’s constituents) are considered obese, “including Gaetz’s favorite Palm Beach resident, former President Donald Trump. And more than 10 percent of the state’s population suffers from diabetes, not all of which is caused by lifestyle factors.”

Even if we put aside the fact that there are two kinds of diabetes, Type 1 and Type 2, and that diet has no bearing on the former: Just last week, a massive study found that individuals who had contracted even mild cases of COVID were at a 40 percent higher risk of developing diabetes within 12 months—an unanticipated side effect that The New York Times described as a “public health train wreck.” But don’t go looking for any sympathy from Gaetz, who has regularly fat-shamed both his political colleagues and Americans at large.

Matt Gaetz says today that the reason he doesn’t “fit in” well with other Members of Congress is because most of them are old and obese. pic.twitter.com/4k8MinxYUE — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 26, 2021

One would think that Gaetz, who has been accused of having sex with a minor and is under federal investigation because of links to a sex-trafficking ring, would want to stay as under-the-radar as possible. Then again, of all the things Gaetz has been accused of, being an intelligent person or political operator has never been one of them. Fortunately, people haven’t held back on sharing their thoughts about Gaetz’s callous commentary:

Matt Gaetz thinks people who need insulin for type 2 diabetes are simply overweight. That's crazy cus I think Matt Gaetz shouldn't be in politics because he paid to have sex with an underage girl. — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) April 5, 2022

Hey @mattgaetz, let me help you out here. Insulin is mostly used by people with Type 1 diabetes — the kind where the pancreas doesn't function. That has NOTHING to do with weight. My mother is rail thin and has lived with Type 1 diabetes her whole life. https://t.co/6LDp5opPcN — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) April 5, 2022

Captain Venmo Matt Gaetz voted against capping insulin prices for people who have diabetes b/c he believes, “people should just lose weight." Once again, MAGA proves they don't understand SCIENCE & must be the loudest & most ignorant in the room.🖕#DemVoice1 #Fresh #BlueVoices pic.twitter.com/HQAvDOwKVm — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) April 4, 2022

@mattgaetz my son was not quite 9 years old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. He weighed 53 lbs. Tell me again how he needed to lose weight to shake this disease. Because of insulin, he lives. He's now 6' 2" and 183 lbs. He still has Diabetes. Please educate yourself. — Tracy Jenkins (@Auburngirlgrad) April 4, 2022

.⁦@mattgaetz⁩ Do my teens with type 1 diabetes need to lose weight, too? We pay $200/month just for insulin. Your ignorance is repulsive. pic.twitter.com/rKV1hUP2f6 — Annemarie Gibson (@cagibsons) April 5, 2022

So child sex abuser Matt Gaetz really said he voted against capping insulin prices because people, "Just need to lose weight." What a fucking idiot. Juvenile diabetes has fuck all to do with weight asshole. Even type 2 is more about genetic predisposition…

What a joke — 🦇💀αиgєℓ frσm hєll💀🦇 (@DeathBecumsMe) April 4, 2022

Matt Gaetz thinks only obese people have Diabetes and need insulin. People without medical training should not be allowed to make medical decisions for others. https://t.co/EEKhzDIvPo — Autumn 🎶 (@SciRocker) April 5, 2022

@RepMattGaetz Matt Gaetz recently demonstrated how a Republican will always put money before people. Displaying his immense knowledge of medicine, he says all any diabetes sufferer who needs insulin has to do is lose weight. I've got fence post that's smarter than this guy! Wow! — SalsaBilly (@graffii) April 6, 2022

Matt Gaetz – FL01 Florida, why would you vote for somebody who doesn't care about you or does his job? He voted against the bill that would cap the price of insulin at $35. VOTE HIM OUT – You life may depend upon it!!#wtpBLUE #BlueVoices https://t.co/FRwLYk3DHG — 🙇🏻‍♀️ Shoathree TigerBigMama 🐯 (@shoathree) April 5, 2022

