As Matthew McConaughey continues to test the waters of making a gubernatorial run in Texas, the actor released a bizarre video on July 4th where he drops one of his growing list of McConaughey-isms by saying America is “going through puberty.” It was an odd line in an odd video, but that’s been par for the course as the actor continues to ride the the fence on whether or not he’ll run for governor, and where he stands politically.

Coming off the holiday weekend, CNN’s New Day batted around the new McConaughey video as host Michael Smerconish laughingly dismissed the actor’s thesis. “Puberty? Nah. I think it’s midlife crisis and let’s all buy the Porsche and move on.”

.@smerconish on Matthew McConaughey's July 4 message: "You're popular up until the point when you formally decide to get in the race, and then all of a sudden your numbers change … Secondly, puberty, nah. I think it's midlife crisis, and let's all buy the Porsche and move on." pic.twitter.com/YJOYeW3iIf — New Day (@NewDay) July 6, 2021

Via The Wrap:

He dispensed more advice for the possible Texan politician while on CNN’s “New Day,” too: “You’re popular up until the point when you formally decide to get in the race and then all of a sudden your numbers change so be careful, Matthew McConaughey. Love your work, but those numbers don’t remain where they are today.”

Despite the video having that signature McConaughey blend of Texas ruggedness with a dash of new age guru, the actor did a fairly decent job backing up his puberty metaphor.

“This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we gotta keep learning, we gotta keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building,” he said. “And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve.”

(Via New Day on Twitter)