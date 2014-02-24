Meet Lili Simmons, The Actress Who Played The Nice T-Mobile Store Employee On ‘True Detective’

RELATED
Understanding the Internet the way we do here at Uproxx, as soon as the credits began to roll on tonight’s True Detective, we know that many of you had two thoughts: 1) How much closer are Rust and Cohle to both the Spaghetti Monster and the Yellow King, and 2) who was the T-Mobile store employee who generously offered Marty entrance into the rear door in exchange for his presence? We will give you the benefit of the doubt and assume the thoughts came in that order.
Her name is Lili Simmons. Does she look familiar to you? She was the young hooker at the “hillbilly Bunny Ranch” Cohle and Hart visited in the second episode who Hart gave some money to, a charitable gesture that sparked a prophetical smart-ass remark from Cohle about a down payment for a future fling. There’s also a good chance you’ve seen her in Cinemax’s Banshee, where she has also spent quite a bit of screentime topless, despite the fact that her character is Amish (you can do your own Google searches).
She was also once a model for Ford and Bebe, and she’s spent some time on the pages of Maxim.
Not for nothing, but she was also in an incredibly delightful movie called Fat Kid Rules the World, directed by Matthew Lillard (yes, that Matthew Lillard). She didn’t have a huge role in the film, but you should watch it anyway because it’s goddamn delightful (and currently streaming on Netflix). Follow her on Twitter here.
Anybody remember Rust’s “down payment” remark? Son of a bitch is always right.
Rust is always on point with the foreshadowing
I’m breaking my “No Dustin” rule to drop in and say if you enjoyed Lili tonight in ‘True Detective’ you should, as was correctly pointed out here, (hat tip to Dustin), check out Banshee as well. She is attractive.
Yeah i still dont get why people are drooling over this show and Banshee gets one sentence.
Banshee’s hard to follow. If it was on HBO it would get more attention; Cinemax isn’t something most people check out and they don’t have the advertising. It’s also got a low of over the top violence and sex, (which I for one applaud), and the acting isn’t great. It’s an entertaining show but as a show that would draw the kind of attention TD does, it’s just not there.
Because True Detective is the shit and Banshee is not.
Banshee is such stupid fun, I highly recommend it.
“Stupid fun” is a perfect description of Banshee
I DVR Banshee and watch some of it…..
OK, mostly the parts with Lili Simmons, but it is kinda fun sometimes. TD is much more involving to me.
So how about Marty’s wife; what a frisky kitten
I was rooting for it all season. That being said, I’m not happy.
I thought I would be happier to see Michelle Monaghan’s ass; yet, sadness crept in pretty quickly. Well done, True Detective.
That’s a great point. They did a good job making me feel sad about Michelle Monaghan’s sexiness.
I kept thinking it was too obvious that Maggie and Rust would do it, even after all the hints that it could be the cause of Hart and Cohle’s fallout. Just seemed that Rust was too smart and aware to do that. But the way it happened made sense: she was angry and she caught him drunk and vulnerable. Pretty impressive that they did something we’ve all been speculating about but still made it powerful and shocking.
Good point Doc; that scene had my jaw on the floor not for the fact that it happened; but by the way it happened. Also her telling Marty about it; she was just so proud of herself and looked to find anyway she could to make him feel like a piece of shit. The coward line was the best.
Yeah — not only did they make it powerful and shocking, they made it incredibly sad.
Fat Kid Rules the World is indeed goddamn delightful. As a heteronormative female, that’s kind of all I’m qualified to say in response to this post.
So now to those people who looked at me funny when I told them Banshee was underrated, I can just say SEEEEEEEEE!
Rather it be underated by this site then have everyone rambling about how great it is when nothing happens (yeas that was a shot at T.D.)
@venicejuggalo take your shots and have your opinions. A ton of people find a lot happening in TD. You’re not wrong with your views, but you’re certainly not going to change people’s minds. I love TD.
Nothing happens?…
Actually, nevermind. I was going to list all the things that have happened since episode 1, beginning with an occult-style murder and ending the list with a fist fight in the parking lot after a scorned wife has revenge sex with her husband’s partner. But you know what, I’m just going to watch the six-minute escape from gangland from episode 4 again and offer you a dismissive wanking motion.
Maybe your DVR is set incorrectly. I can get that you wouldn’t like the show but the “nothing happens” is a bit mystifying, unless you are looking for asplosions, then maybe you have a point.
Yeah Banshee is one of the best shows on right now.
The best of its genre, perhaps. I love it, but I know it’s not one of the best shows on TV right now.
One of your favorite shows on TV right now is OK.
Marty is giving Sheriff Hood a run for his money with the amount of world class tail he’s been getting this season.
He’s got great taste in asses.
No shit, I hope I become a balding, middle aged, overweight detective soon, so I can attract smoking hot babes.
Girl obviously had some daddy issues. Good thing she was hot though.
@Hitmanmonkey, the relationship with Kai gives me the creeps…
Banshee is awesome
That interrogation scene with Cohle? Goddamn that was great. Telling that woman to kill herself.
“The newspapers are going to be tough on you. And prison is very, very hard on people who hurt kids. If you get the opportunity, you should kill yourself.”
Of all the great Rust-isms, that might be the winner.
@DrLucienSanchez. Reminds me of one of my favorite Seinfeld quotes: [www.youtube.com]
Agreed, the matter-of-fact delivery of the line was what made it IMO.
This show is just too much. I don’t even know what to say at this point…
Not sure who was creepier, Reggie Ledeaux or Giant Albino dude. FWIW, both TD and Banshee are great shows, but totally different. You watch TD for a long, complex story with twists and turns (and apparently Woody Harrelson nailing 20 yr olds) and Banshee for the Holy Sh*t fight scenes.
As a close friend of Lili Simmons i have to say it’s sort of disgusting that people write articles about certain actresses ONLY if they have nude scenes on popular series. On Banshee she doesn’t only have naked scenes or sex scenes(same thing on True Detective where she only appeared for three episodes). She appeared in the second episode, she’s absolutely beautiful and talented but she wasn’t naked…so not worth mentioning? It’s also disgusting that if a 21 years old actress has nude or sex scenes on a series she automatically has to do sex scenes on another series too in order to appear in it…but today’s HBO really sucks, the cable network that brought TV to an even higher level 10 years ago has completely disappeared.
To Moose: I wasn’t bragging about anything. Lili and i have been knowing each other for a couple of years, she’s actually one of the only friends i have in L.A., since my friends are mostly in Vancouver and NC. So the opening sentence wasn’t meant to brag, just to emphasize the concept. It’s a fact that actresses are used to trick people into watching, it’s called fan service, so as a friend i was disgusted by the scenes she was given in the last episode and i was even more disgusted by articles like this. I’m also disgusted by people who comment with “Roll Tide” since they have no skills to argue whatsoever.
Was Lili so disgusted with those scene that she stopped cashing the checks from True Detective and Banshee and deleted those roles from her screen credit history?
Didn’t think so.
For what it’s worth I’m happy that your close friend’s career appears to be approaching something of a take-off. Try it sometime.
Considering that i’ve been working on TV as an assistant director(which at the age of 26 is not bad at all)in some popular series for the last three years of my life, i’d say that i have already “tried it”. I can see that you’re not smart enough to see what my “argument” really was about. Actresses are constantly used because of their bodies rather than their talent. You might be interested to know that Lili had other scenes on True Detective(without any nudity) that were mysteriously cut-off. Those were basically the scenes that pushed her to accept the role, besides the fact that it was a “High-level HBO production”. You’ve been incapable of addressing the core of my argument. Websites like this are pushing people to follow an actress on Twitter(she gained 1600 followers in 24 hours) simply because she had a nude/sex scene on a popular show. Probably you have a low consideration of women(it’s not an accusation, it’s a guess) but i find it disgusting. Also, on Banshee she does have a character, she gets to act, the sex is just part of the series, it’s a pulp series after all and pretty much everybody in it gets naked. In fact, i wasn’t cirticizing Banshee.
While admittedly I’m not a close friend of anyone famous, (or at least I don’t brag about it on the internet), and I haven’t worked as an assistant director, and I have a low opinion of women, (which you can tell by my comment “She is attractive” regarding your close friend), and I’m not smart enough to understand your argument and/or incapable of addressing the core of your argument, (but I am smart enough to employ proper punctuation and capitalization), I guess you and I won’t become internet posting buddies, which is a shame because you really seem like a ton of laughs. I guess that’s my loss.
Just to take a shot at it, the core of your argument seems to be that your friend is only being paid attention to because she did an explicit nude sex scene in a successful “High-level HBO production” and because none of us paid any attention to her before this exposure we’re all a bunch of shallow assholes who hate women and are clearly beneath the contempt of witty artistic types such as yourself. But maybe I’m wrong, maybe you meant something entirely different and I’m just too dense to understand your high-falutin’ Hollywood assistant director concepts.
The thing I am sure of is that your friend’s career seems poised to take off and you should probably be happy for her instead of criticizing everyone else for paying attention to her. Whether you like it or not this seems to be how Hollywood works, (go ask Anne Hathaway what ‘Havoc’ did for her career), and Lili seems to be taking full advantage of it. Good luck to her in the future.
Oh, and I’m almost positive you’re an asshole.
Here here @Cartman23 The voice of the voiceless! @Horatio Cornblower calling this man an asshole is a bit far… He is a white night! A 26 yr old Assistant Director, but too humble to name himself or his product because its not about HIM and HIS achievements, but I guarantee you Horatio his body of work far exceeds that of the boring and “over rated” Breaking Bad or the “pretentious” True Detective. No, no, this is not about him it is about his friend. This website should be ASHAMED of itself that they didn’t do an article entitled “10 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE GIRL WHO FLIRTED WITH JAMES CAAN’S SON AND GOT SHOT IN THE HEAD ON LAST NIGHTS HAWAII 5-0”.
Now, I’m sure you’re just sitting back thinking he is bitter because he’s a “misunderstood artist” and that maybe just maybe he is hanging out with a hot 21yr old actress because maybe just maybe he could get her on his casting couch! You sir are wrong! Cartman I got your back man don’t worry Lili Simmons will soon come to realize she doesn’t have to do Maxim magazine to get attention and that her number 1 fan and the only person who understands her as an artist has been sitting right in front of her all along. Now go hang your head high IT GETS BETTER CARTMAN!
