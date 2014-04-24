Meet The Florida Naked Driver Who Harrassed A Trucker By Masturbating At Him In The Next Lane

Cory Evans, 22, was driving down interstate 95 in the area of St. Lucie, Florida bare ass naked — as one does — when he spotted a trucker driving a semi and thought he’d up his game. And so began the evening’s festivities, via the TC Palm:
The man identified as the victim, a semi-truck driver, reported the masturbating naked man slowed when the semi-truck slowed and sped up when the semi-truck accelerated. “The victim stated that the driver seemed to be enticing him and harassing him,” the report states.
The semi-truck driver remained on the phone with dispatchers, following the accused masturbating nude driver. “The victim stated that the suspect continued masturbating with the interior dome light on so he could be easily seen,” the report states.
Pfft, amateur. If you want to have sex with a trucker, just got find a rest stop bathroom like normal perverts do.*
(*I AM NOT MAKING A SWEEPING GENERALIZATION THAT ALL TRUCKERS ARE HOMOSEXUAL, ALTHOUGH SOME OF THEM ARE, AND THAT’S PROBABLY A GOOD PLACE TO SOLICIT GAY SEX WITH THEM.)
Naked Trucker & T-Bone did it first.
Was the dark of the moon on the sixth of June, In a Kenworth pullin’ logs…
Ah, what’s a young Floridian in spring to think anyways.
So gay truckers have sex at rest stop bathrooms. That is such a bigoted statement. You should be ashamed. Of course it is ok to be a prejudiced bigot when it is meant to be funny…..you can say that to yourself as long as you want. It is not true.
So……… you’ve been on the recieving end of a glory hole?
You would be surprised how much this happens. I’m not going to get into why I know this – but it happens a lot.