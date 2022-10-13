Meghan McCain joined in the conservative attacks on John Fetterman after an NBC News report questionably highlighted his need for closed captioning while conducting an interview with Dasha Burns. Fetterman suffered a stroke just ahead of the Pennsylvania primaries, and he’s been open about his recovery while on the campaign trail. The lieutenant governor has been transparent that he still suffers from lingering auditory issues, but for the most part, he has no cognitive issues.

However, Fetterman occasionally stumbles on words. That issue was controversially addressed by NBC News which was called out for its framing of a senate candidate requiring basic accommodations for a disability. Conservatives, on the other hand, had a feeding frenzy over Fetterman’s sporadic speech issues, and McCain apparently couldn’t resist a good ol’ partisan attack.

“This is insane,” McCain wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “How can someone be a Senator without being able to speak or understand small talk?”

As noted, McCain’s tweet didn’t stay up for long. The former The View co-host started to trend on Twitter as people leaped to point out the hypocrisy of her remarks. John McCain famously suffered from brain cancer during his final year in office, and Meghan has never once questioned whether his ailment should have prevented him from being in the Senate. Instead, she treated his final days as an act of bravery.

Unfortunately, McCain didn’t extend that same courtesy to Fetterman, and she was roasted so hard that she eventually deleted her tweet. Of course, screencaps last forever, so that didn’t stop a ball that was already in motion.

You can see reactions to McCain’s attack on Fetterman below:

Meghan McCain's father had a brain glioblastoma for over a year while serving as a US Senator. pic.twitter.com/9gLpGbP6DK — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 12, 2022

Meghan McCain had the absolute fucking nerve to tweet this before she deleted it. Lincoln had Marfan Syndrome. FDR (arguably the greatest president ever) had Polio. JFK had Addison's disease. Her dad had brain cancer. Having auditory problems makes you unfit for office now? pic.twitter.com/MrBc6qg9lh — Lisa Ericsson Murphy 🌊🌊TrumpViolatedEspionageAct (@lisakrstin) October 13, 2022

I remember your dad’s first speech on the Senate floor after coming back from surgery. Sounded a lot like this, he needed to read from a teleprompter. I remember thinking, I don’t agree with most of anything he stands for but he’s a badass. He would be ashamed of you — LT From The Internet (@lt_internet) October 12, 2022

What is insane is Meghan McCain thinks a disability disqualifies Fetterman from serving, especially since her father served and he was considered disabled because of the torture he endured. So is Meghan telling hearing and vision-impaired citizens they can't run for Congress? pic.twitter.com/2YT0XSKTiZ — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 12, 2022

Meghan McCain is attacking Fetterman for using captions Her father John McCain suffered from brain cancer for over a year as a Senator & died in office He also arguably saved Obamacare Today’s Republican Party doesn’t just have an empathy deficit It’s missing a goddamn soul — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 13, 2022

I can’t believe Meghan McCain tweeted about John Fetterman. Does she forget her own father had disabilities? — I Stan for Voting Rights and Humanity🦋tiredofit10 (@tiredofit10) October 12, 2022

Sorry, are you saying that you think auditory processing disorders or speech disorders in general are singularly disqualifying for elected office? Fun fact, Meghan: disabled people exist and we’re just as qualified for office as anyone else. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 12, 2022

Apparently, Meghan McCain has never heard of FDR. pic.twitter.com/NOAlFtfze5 — CK 🇺🇦🌻 (@charley_ck14) October 12, 2022

Imagine being so vile that you not only vote for a man who mocks your war hero father but then doubling down by mocking someone who also suffers from a brain condition. Oh wait we don’t have to imagine.

It’s @MeghanMcCain — DutchessPrim💙 (@dutchessprim) October 13, 2022

Meghan McCain is absolutely roasting her father. pic.twitter.com/ySvTeBO1nV — The Mayor of Online (@VVichelangelo) October 12, 2022

(Via Shannon Watts on Twitter)