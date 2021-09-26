It’s been almost two months since Meghan McCain left The View, the morning chat-a-thon in which she often got into loggerheads with her more progressive co-hosts. The conservative commentator (and John McCain daughter) may not exactly have been missed, but she chose her television comeback wisely: On Sunday she went on Meet the Press, the long-running show in which elected officials are supposed to answer to the public. And people were pissed.

If America loses its democracy. Chuck Todd should get a participation award. https://t.co/9lyRNa7KKI — Jerry 🍨 (@js_edit) September 26, 2021

McCain, who has a degree in art history and once interned at SNL, weighed in on Joe Biden’s administration, including his Build Back Better agenda, which includes a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that may not pass thanks to Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema. McCain is no fan.

“I will say that President Biden ran on being a moderate,” McCain said. “He ran and won with the help of independent, centrists, Trump-wary Republicans and he’s not governing as one.”

She singled out his latest piece of legislation. “The Build Back Better agenda is the most progressive modern agenda of all time,” she averred. “And it’s not polling well. So I think I’m just confused why they’re doubling down on something that is cratering in the polls.”

Thing is, it’s not cratering in the polls. A new poll finds a whopping 66% of Americans, including 61% of registered Independents, support it. Many on social media were happy to point out that McCain was going on a major news show to spread misinformation.

Meghan McCain went on Meet the Press to lie that the the support for Build Back Better Act is cratering. It has support from 66% of Americans. — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) September 26, 2021

tha is false. It is polling well. Why let her come on to lie? — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2021

This is a really good example of the media elevating lies and misinformation, courtesy of Chuck Todd who has a bad track record on this front. This statement by Ms. McCain is a lie? Why repeat it and give it legs? https://t.co/EWrDpjhN5i — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 26, 2021

Not only did Chuck Todd let Meghan McCain tell a lie on air without correcting her, but @MeetThePress then tweeted the lie as fact with no fact check. So here's a fact check: Support for "Build Back Better" plan by poll: Navigator: 66%

LCV: 73%

Data for Progress: 66%

SEIU: 65% https://t.co/KzPDt5yxk9 — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 26, 2021

I’m not saying @MeghanMcCain is dumb. I’m not saying she’s lying. I just can’t seem to find the poll she’s referring to. https://t.co/I5GITJfI5I pic.twitter.com/PMIzJKsbrg — Your cousin’s friend (@michaelharriot) September 26, 2021

McCain herself later responded to one of her critics…by addressing a completely different subject: Biden’s own polling, which has sunk in recent weeks.

Joe Biden IS his agenda. A presidents polls mean something – that the American people aren’t happy with how he’s governing or his agenda. Also, if Dems plan is to buy off American voters they’d better come up with a solution to the inflation that is raising prices for everyone. https://t.co/mWJa4Bv2Zi — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 26, 2021

Others wondered what a former host of The View was doing on what’s purportedly a serious news program.

Meghan McCain has a degree in art history. She has no experience as a political consultant, reporter, or anything else remotely relevant to "Meet the Press." "It's good to see" Chuck Todd disclosing what he thinks is relevant to book someone. — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) September 26, 2021

I know Meet the Press isn’t hallowed ground, but what has Meghan McCain ever done to deserve a spot on a panel talking about the politics of Biden’s infrastructure plan? — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 26, 2021

Many laid the blame at Meet the Press Chuck Todd and anyone who greenlit McCain.

If Chuck Todd didn't lose me as a viewer long ago because he's Chuck Todd, he'd lose me as a viewer today because he's giving Meghan McCain a platform on "Meet The Press" this morning. It reminds me of how Bill Maher lost me as a viewer when he interviewed Kellyanne Conway. — Jess from NOLA to MI #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏻 (@JessFromThe504) September 26, 2021

If Chuck Todd has Megan on to try and make him look less dumb, it didn’t work. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 26, 2021

Chuck Todd put Meghan McCain on his panel this morning and said "it's good to have a McCain back on Meet the Press" because we live in a constant state of right-wing propaganda pic.twitter.com/Qs75M6T3b7 — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 26, 2021

meet the press bringing on meghan mccain pic.twitter.com/9JJg6fzCsw — raz (@arehzed) September 26, 2021

There are 300 million people available to be on Sunday’s Meet the Press panel and Chuck Todd has decided the most qualified person who earned it the most is Meghan McCain pic.twitter.com/bQlA5Cdgtw — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 24, 2021

Seriously, is Meghan McCain the best @chucktodd and @MeetThePress can do in putting experts on a panel? What’s next, Sharon Osbourne to discuss Biden’s legislative agenda or Lisa Vanderpump to weigh in on immigration reform? Do better NBC. — Barry Rothman (@BarryARothman) September 26, 2021

I have 2 words that shows how unserious a show "Meet The Press" has become. Meghan McCain. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) September 26, 2021

You can watch McCain’s full segment in the video above.