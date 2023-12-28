Earlier this month, Ana Navarro brought a panel discussion on The View to a screeching halt when she invoked Meghan McCain without actually mentioning McCain’s name. It all went down during a Hot Topics segment on Hunter Biden, who like McCain, is the child of a prominent politician.

“Did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington,” Navarro said via Mediaite. “People sitting at this table did it!”

While Navarro didn’t actually say McCain’s name, she did clarify that she wasn’t talking about anyone currently at the table, so it wasn’t hard to figure out who Navarro meant. Case in point, barely 30 minutes after the episode aired, McCain threatened legal action and accused her former co-hosts of “slander[ing] me on a weekly basis.”

“It has been years – move on, I have,” McCain tweeted.

That all happened two weeks ago, but McCain obviously isn’t ready to “move on” either. During a recent appearance on the right-wing Your Welcome with Michael Mallace podcast, McCain once again accused her old colleagues of being obsessed with her and constantly mentioning her on the show.

Via Deadline:

“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever. That, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, and yelled at, and abused, and brought up for years. I haven’t been on that show in years. I’m just trying to live my life.” “I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time. I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like whole months without thinking about the show or anything. And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”

To the surprise of no one, Meghan is wildly exaggerating. She is so rarely hinted at on The View that it’s news when it does happen. Before this incident, however, Navarro did take a dig at nepo babies back in October, but this included zero mention of McCain’s name and was more of a blanket statement.