Meghan McCain just got dragged on Thursday morning’s episode of The View, and Ana Navarro pulled the whole thing off without even mentioning her former co-host’s name.

McCain’s presence was invoked during a discussion on the attempt to impeach President Joe Biden because of his son Hunter’s alleged business dealings. The View panel did not pull their punches and conceded that Hunter Biden is guilty of profiting off his famous last name. However, as Navarro mentioned, that’s not an uncommon practice in politics or even certain talk shows.

“Did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington,” Navarro said via Mediaite. “People sitting at this table did it!”

The jab stopped The View discussion dead in its tracks as the co-hosts weren’t quite sure if Navarro just called one of them out.

“Who at this table peddled on their last name?” Alyssa Farah Griffin reportedly asked to break the awkward silence. Fortunately, Navarro quickly cleared things up by responding, “I’m not talking about currently.”

When Navarro tipped her hand, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin gave a huge reaction as they immediately realized Navarro was referring to Meghan McCain, who quit The View back in 2021.

You can watch the outrageous moment below:

“People sitting at this table did it!” The View throws shade at former co-host Meghan McCain for influence peddling, without even mentioning her by name. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/6eyFwhYQ3R — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 14, 2023

Despite trading on her last name to secure a spot on The View, McCain recently revealed that being on the show was the “most miserable” she’s ever been in her “entire life.”