What’s going on with Donald Trump’s brain? The last several months have found the former president making bizarre gaffes: mixing up Joe Biden and Barack Obama, claiming the former will start “World War II,” accidentally telling the truth. Trump has tried unconvincingly to explain these slip-ups, but among the people not buying that is one of his rightwing adversaries: Megyn Kelly.

Woah@megynkelly: “There’s no question Trump has lost a step — multiple steps" “It’s happening more and more,” she says as she rattles off a list of his confused moments “Are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in ‘16?” pic.twitter.com/BnOQDXUv2Q — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 8, 2023

“There’s no question Trump has lost a step or multiple steps,” the former Fox News host told Glenn Beck Friday. “He is confusing Joe Biden for [Barack] Obama … I know he’s now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips, it wasn’t intentional.”

Much has been made of Biden’s age, but Trump isn’t much younger.

“This is what happens when you’re 77 years old. Trump seems inhuman, but he’s not inhuman. He’s a human. He’s a man,” she said. “DeSantis’ line about ‘Father Time spares no one,’ was a good one. So, look, if it’s between Trump and Biden, I don’t think there’s any question who’s more fit and more capable. But are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in ’16?”

Trump and Kelly don’t exactly get along. Back in 2015, she moderated his first Republican primary debate, and he did not appreciate some of her “nasty” questions. If you think he’d gotten over it eight years later, you’d don’t know much about Donald Trump.

(Via The New York Post)