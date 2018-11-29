Getty Image

Eleanor Roosevelt fought for civil rights. So did Abigail Adams, wife of John Quincy; she also called for an end to slavery. Sara Polk helped out with her husband James K.’ speeches. Hillary Clinton nearly got us universal healthcare and later even won the popular vote in a presidential election. Michelle Obama preached healthy eating. So far what is Melania Trump’s legacy as FLOTUS? Horrifying, blood-curdling, primal scream-inducing holiday trees that give the illusion that the White House is populated by deadly predators.

The president’s better half is no stranger to controversy, or at least mockery, from her inexplicable “I really don’t care do u?” jacket to dressing like an Indiana Jones villain while in Africa. Now Melania’s being called out once more for her holiday stylings, namely for installing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. a forest of crimson red trees that look like they were taken from the game Doom.

It’s Melania’s second creepy holiday tree to-do since her spouse took office. Last year she decked the halls with bare black and white death trees that resembled a Grimms fairy tale adapted by Edward Gorey.