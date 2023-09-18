Melania Trump has been a no-show on the campaign trail with her husband. Donald Trump explained it’s because she’s a “a private person,” and that he likes to keep her away from politics because “it’s so nasty and so mean,” but no one’s buying it. A more likely account for her absence is that she’d rather spend time with her son, Barron, and, uh, sell Christmas ornaments.

“I am pleased to continue USA Memorabilia’s tradition of celebrating the season with A Red, White and Blue Christmas. This year, I found myself looking to my love for our great nation for inspiration. May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season,” Melania wrote on X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend. There’s also a link that leads to six ornaments, including one that reads “Be Best.” And for only 35 bucks!

Outside of a 9/11 tribute, this is Melania’s first tweet since early August. It’s also a fun reminder of what she really thinks about Christmas.

While she had been in charge of setting up the White House for the holidays when Trump was in office ― at times making some questionable choices ― audio from 2018 revealed how she really felt about the whole thing. “I’m working like a, my ass off at Christmas stuff,” she said in the recordings, released by aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020. “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration but I need to do it, right?”

Melania should join Donald in house arrest for selling Christmas stuff in mid-September. At least wait until after Halloween, jeez.

(Via the Huffington Post)