MyPlllow Guy/CEO Mike Lindell’s suffered one humiliating legal setback after another — from a judge refusing to toss out Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.3 million suit against him to another judge ruling that a false report that he dated Jane Krakowski wasn’t defamatory — while attempting to prove the nonexistent “stolen election” against Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and he refuses to have his spirit knocked down.

His wallet, though? That’s another matter altogether. Lindell has spoken with CNBC about how much he’s spent on his false claims and telethons and so on, and it’s a whopper. Since Election Day 2020, Lindell claims to have dropped $25 million into the fruitless, dangerous, Democracy-threatening cause, and he’s not done yet. Lindell has vowed to keep spending through the 2022 midterms, and he’s declared that he’s willing to go broke in the process. Well, that’s some commitment, alright. Via CNBC:

:I will keep spending it because there is no tomorrow. We lose our country. We either only have two paths: either it gets changed before the 2022 election or we lose our country forever. I will spend every dime I have,” Lindell told CNBC during a nearly hourlong interview Wednesday. “I will spend whatever it takes.”

Yep, no one can ever accuse this guy of a lack of energy. Of late, he’s been storming out of interviews and pulling ads from right-wing radio shows if he feels at all slighted. Then there’s his insistence that “millions” of people watched his Thanksgiving “marathon” when it was only a few dozens, and only a few people showed up to protest Fox News at his request. If the guy wants to spend all his money shouting into the wind, so be it.

