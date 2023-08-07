While the haters and losers out there believe getting indicted so many times is a bad thing, Mike Lindell thinks, counterpoint, it’s actually good for Donald Trump. While appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Monday, the pillow guy made a bold prediction for the 2024 election. “And I and you know, if they keep indicting our real president, Donald Trump, he’ll have more votes than we have people in the United States,” he said. “It’ll be like Pennsylvania, that has more votes than voters! Every time they attack him, his numbers go up.”

There are approximately 340 million people in the United States. If every one of them (including the babies!) voted for the MAGA lord in the 2024 presidential election, that would be over four times as many votes as he received in the 2020 election. Also, it would be illegal. Very, very illegal.

You can’t blame Mike for not knowing this. He’s been preoccupied by losing millions of dollars after Bed, Bath, and Beyond and Walmart stopped carrying MyPillow products. “It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell said last month. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

If there’s one thing billion dollar corporations love, it’s to “do” a cancel culture.

