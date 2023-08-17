mike lindell
Everyone Is Making Fun Of Mike Lindell’s ‘Perfect Plan’ To Prevent Election Fraud, Which Apparently Involves Drones?

Mike Lindell’s “Election Crime Bureau Summit” is only two days long, but it should last a week. Maybe two. To quote an iconic Darren Rovell tweet, “I feel bad for our country. But this is tremendous content.”

The increasingly-desperate pillow man teased that the “historical event,” held in a hotel and convention center in Springfield, Illinois, like all good historical events, would culminate in a plan to prevent election fraud that “has never been done before in world history… This is such a perfect plan, the only way it fails is if we do not get the word out to the entire country.”

Boy, I bet it’s good and definitely doesn’t involve any drones. Let’s check in with Springfield News-Leader reporter Kelly Dereuck, who was there on site. “Live from the Mike Lindell event on day 2: so far the plan to secure our elections is to fly a wifi detection device on drones over polling places to see if voting machines are connected to the internet,” she tweeted. After losing all his Walmart money, Lindell must be hoping to put MyPillow-branded drones on Best Buy shelves.

Take a Tylenol now. You will get a headache looking at… whatever this is.

The dozens of people in attendance must have been shocked by this revelation.

