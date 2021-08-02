Mike Lindell is Extremely Online, but not online enough. Otherwise, he would have seen the video of Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) getting duped by a guy in all-American-flag ensemble (“People think you’re a pedophile, I don’t think you’re a pedophile at all”), and run away from a supposed admirer. He did not do this.

The MyPillow founder, who recently predicted that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will resign the presidency after seeing his evidence of… something, was conducting an interview (possibly with Brannon Howse) in public when he was approached by a supporter. “I love you, man. You’re a true patriot,” the guy said. “Keep fighting, man. Keep fighting.” Lindell gave him a thumbs up to signal the end of the interaction, but the guy, who turned out to be Twitter user @BillRobens, kept going.

“Don’t let the libtards call you names! Don’t let them call you an ethically dubious pillow pusher. Don’t let them call you a marginally brain-addled corrupt goofball. Don’t let them call you names is what I’m saying. Be strong. Don’t let them push you around or call you names like completely clueless crazy old man who believes everything he sees on the internet.”

This is why all phone or video conversations, whether they’re about what you’re having for dinner or how a pillow man has exposed the global conspiracy (it goes all the way to the top, like all good conspiracies) against Donald Trump that prevented him from winning the 2020 election, should be held in private. Mike Lindell should know better. About this, and many other things.

Me and Mike Lindell! I love this man! pic.twitter.com/P8COytgQUJ — Sammet Smotter (@BillRobens) July 31, 2021

