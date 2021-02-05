I know it’s only February, but I’m ready to call it: Mike Lindell’s three-hour election fraud movie is the best comedy of the year.

On Thursday, Lindell, a.k.a. the MyPillow guy, a.k.a. alt-right Mario, appeared on the Christian-leaning YouTube channel, the Revival Channel, to announce that he would be releasing a “documentary” on Friday that would prove, without a doubt, “the theft by China and these different international locations, this cyberattack on our nation right here, that took, that flipped votes.” Well, it’s Friday, and I have doubts.

you really need to experience the whole disclaimer in full pic.twitter.com/6gz08PD43h — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2021

Absolute Proof premiered this morning on OANN, which slapped a 80-second disclaimer to the beginning of the thing. “Michael James Lindell has purchased the airtime for the broadcast of this program on One America News (“OAN”) network. Mr. Lindell is the sole author and executive producer of this program and is solely and exclusively responsible for its content,” the warning reads. “The topic of this broadcast is the 2020 election. OAN has undertaken its own reporting on this topic. This program is not the product of OAN’s reporting.” We’re already off to a great start. But don’t worry, it gets better (much worse).

Here are some budget-busting graphics.

So far the MyPillow election fraud movie is just Mike Lindell narrating a PDF about how we should probably have a civil war. pic.twitter.com/ABarzx14rU — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 5, 2021

Lindell is crushing those “algorithms.”

Rudy’s wine lady is BACK.

Anyone interested in watching Mike Lindell's voter fraud documentary, "Absolute Proof," can do so here. It features, among other things, an interview with Rudy Giuliani's infamous witness, Mellissa Carone. https://t.co/YnVeHS7sOc pic.twitter.com/TQGxdG5wCu — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 5, 2021

He also got the guy who claims he invented email (he did not invent email).

it's the guy who calls himself "INVENTOR OF EMAIL" even though he isn't, and mike lindell didn't even try to spell "ayyadurai" for the chyron pic.twitter.com/86N7aWVGnr — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2021

It will not surprise you to learn that he hasn’t been sleeping (those poor unused pillows).

The Mike Lindell "docu-movie" is a rapid run through every minor character from the post-election. Even famous Giuliani witness Melissa Carone is here. Possibly relevant: Lindell says he's been working 21-hour days on this and getting 3 hours of sleep a night. pic.twitter.com/QDk726lVHt — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 5, 2021

The tl;dw version.

The clip below was from the opening of Mike Lindell's voter fraud "documentary." Here is the conclusion. In between was two hours of nonsense. https://t.co/OVDaEI3S9p pic.twitter.com/U0JUqCQR0L — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 5, 2021

This is not Lindell’s first foray into film. He was the subject of the documentary The Mike Lindell Story: An American Dream, the page for which no longer exists. Five stars!