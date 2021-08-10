Ahead of his long-in-the-works cyber symposium, Mike Lindell is wrapped up in a conspiracy theory — and for once, he didn’t start it. Texas State Representative Steve Toth believes that the MyPillow founder is being “set up by the Left” in his futile attempts to prove that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

“The Republican congressman reveals in a video from the Undercurrent that he’s going to re-file Texas House Bill 24 to seek an independent audit of the state’s election results,” Newsweek reports. “He compares the audit to audits currently underway in Maricopa County, Arizona and Fulton County, Georgia.” In the video, Toth (whose Twitter bio reads “#ProLife #Christian #GOP”) says, “You just follow the evidence, right? Problem is, this is not done electronically, and that’s the course that Mike Lindell is on right now with MyPillow. And the problem is, I think he’s being set up by the Left.” When someone off-camera asks whether Lindell is being fed “bad information,” the politician replies, “It’s one of these things where it’s — look what the left hand’s doing.” He begins waving his hand. “Look, look, look, look. Even though it’s the right hand.” Big if true:

“It’s always been paper,” Toth continues. “And the Democrats now are trying to create this conspiracy, that it’s electronic so that we’ll move back to paper, solely paper. And they’re foisting this scam on us, and Republicans are buying into it. It’s paper.” Toth doesn’t name which Democratic entities he believes are misleading Lindell and Republicans into examining voting machines.

The Left is setting Lindell up to fail, Toth believes, to distract from the real issue: that the election was stolen (it wasn’t) using paper ballots, not electronic ones. I almost feel bad for Lindell — then I think about it for a half-second longer and the sympathy is gone. Anyway, Toth previously appeared at a “Stop the Steal” rally in support of former-President Trump, but you probably guessed that already. Watch the video below.

EXCLUSIVE: TX House Republican Steve Toth tells us that My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell is getting set up by the Left to distract from paper ballot fraud schemes that go all the way back to @AlFranken…#txlege pic.twitter.com/K3FgYmzPpT — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) August 9, 2021

(Via Newsweek)