As Mike Lindell is neck deep and lawsuits (and an indictment) for his efforts to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election, Cassidy Hutchinson has revealed that the MyPillow CEO had an alarming amount of free rein during the final days of Trump’s presidency.

According to an excerpt from Hutchinson’s new book, Enough, she spotted Lindell roaming around the White House unescorted just a few days after the January 6 attack.

Via Insider:

On January 15, 2021, a week after the Capitol riot and just days before Trump was set to leave the White House, Hutchinson writes — according to excerpts of her book — that she found Lindell walking throughout the building without a staffer or a guide before he said: “We can still win.”

As Insider notes, January 15 is the same day Lindell was photographed by the Washington Post. Lindell was snapped clearly toting around notes that referenced the “Insurrection Act” and “martial law” on his way to a meeting with Trump.

@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021

Hutchinson’s book has provided a riveting look inside Trump’s White House in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The administration was rife with paranoia and shady characters like Lindell and Rudy Giuliani, who allegedly groped Hutchinson during Trump’s now infamous “Stop the Steal” rally.

According to the former Trump aide, Giuliani allegedly slipped his hand up her skirt in full view of Trump advisor John Eastman who allegedly just stood there and grinned. Giuliani has called the accusation “totally absurd.”

(Via Insider)