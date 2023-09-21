Rudy Giuliani completely lost it during a Wednesday night interview on Newsmax where he abruptly cut off Eric Bolling. The embattled attorney flew off the handle when asked about the recent allegations that he groped Cassidy Hutchinson during Donald Trump’s now infamous “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6.

“Completely, absolutely false!” Giuliani blurted out before Bolling could finish his question. The disgraced attorney then proceeded to argue that he couldn’t have groped Hutchinson because there were too many people around.

Rudy Giuliani denies that he sexually harassed Cassidy Hutchinson: “Completely, absolutely false… She claims that I groped her in a tent on Jan. 6, where all the people went in that were very, very cold…I’m gonna grope somebody? With a 100 people?” pic.twitter.com/w76EWxOVAI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 21, 2023

“Totally absurd. She claimed that I groped her in a tent on Jan. 6, where all the people went in that were very, very cold as a result of the president’s speech … I’m going to grope somebody with 100 people? “First of all, I’m not going to grope somebody at all. And No. 2, in front of 100 people?” Giuliani said that he had “extra security” and his “entire staff around me virtually all day.”

However, Giuliani’s defense doesn’t exactly hold up. In the excerpt from her book detailing the alleged groping, Hutchinson said it occurred in plain sight of noted Trump world figure John Eastman, who did nothing about it.

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” Hutchinson wrote about Giuliani allegedly slipping his hand up her skirt. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin. I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip… filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows].”

