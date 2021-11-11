While Mike Pence has been notably reluctant to take Donald Trump to task for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building even though it put the former vice president and his family’s life in danger as rioters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence,” his staff is reportedly not so eager to forget the violent insurrection and are showing signs of cooperating with the House select committee investigation.

While talking to Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night, CNN reporter Jamie Gangel revealed that Pence’s team may flip on Trump and provide damaging evidence to the January 6 committee. Via Raw Story:

“We’ve heard from the beginning that Pence staffers were very angry, both in the lead-up to January 6th and that day,” she said. “And that, certainly, I think, is playing a role into how and why they’re engaging with the committee.” Gangel went on to say that the Pence staffers “have texts, e-mails, other documents that could be of interest” that could be of interest to the committee’s work.

Journalist Carl Bernstein, who famously broke the Watergate scandal while working for the Washington Post, opined on Thursday morning that the latest revelation that Pence’s team is cooperating is clearly important because even if they’re not top principals, they might be “some aides to the aides.” Here’s what Bernstein told CNN’s Jon Berman via Raw Story:

Even in the Republican Party there are still people who believe in the Constitution, despite the fact that the party has been taken over by craven Republicans and made the party of Trumpism and authoritarianism, but there are people there, and it is the job of the press, the job of this committee, particularly the press, to find a witness or several witnesses, perhaps among Pence’s aides.

According to Bernstein, the press and Congress needs to “unravel this conspiracy” before Republicans gain control in the midterms and “try to shut down this investigation.”

(Via Raw Story)