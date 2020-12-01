Being famous is not always fun. The money and worldwide admiration is not worth it when you regularly have “uncomfortable” encounters in public with strangers, which is what recently happened to Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star was out Christmas shopping with her mom when a young woman recognized her. “She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us,” Brown said on Instagram Live. “I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

The fan still wouldn’t leave her alone, however:

Millie continued her story, saying, “I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'” The actress began crying, telling fans through tears, “She said, ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.’ It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful.”

Brown is still only 16 years old, and dealing with her level of fame, from not only Stranger Things but also Enola Holmes and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, can’t be easy for anyone, let alone a teenager. “I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming,” she added. “Where are my rights to say no?” In a follow-up post, she updated her followers, “I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected.”

The Stranger Things writers have her back.

Be kind to others. Find compassion. Wear a mask. All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 30, 2020

Here’s the Instagram Live video.

what did millie bobby brown ever do to deserve this pic.twitter.com/GUDaxlM1Tw — niamh ☽ (@reddi3s) November 30, 2020

(Via E! Online)